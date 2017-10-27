One Killed, Two Severely Injured After Police Fire at Protesting Mob in Gujarat’s Dahod

Share this:

New Delhi: A farmer was killed in police firing and two others were seriously injured after violence hit Dahod’s Chilakota village on October 26 following the death of a local resident after he was released from police interrogation. The locals have alleged that the deceased was beaten up in police custody.

According to Indian Express, an angry mob of villagers attacked the local police station, set vehicles on fire and demanded that the police personnel responsible for the local’s death be booked for murder. In retaliation, the police opened fire at the mob, leading to the death of a farmer after a bullet hit him in the head.

One of the two injured was rushed to Vadodara’s SSG Hospital, according to the Times of India, while the other injured person was admitted to a hospital in Dahod.

According to sources, 31-year-old Kanesh Gamara and another man accompanying him were picked up by the local crime branch officials in the wee hours of October 26. Gamara was interrogated about his brother who was reportedly wanted in a robbery case. He died soon after being released from police custody at around 3 am.

His body was taken to the Jesawada police station by his family along with some villagers who demanded that the police personnel involved in his interrogation be booked for murder, the Indian Express report stated.

Upon being told by the police that a case of accidental death would be registered, a mob comprising residents of nearby villagers began throwing stones at the police station and set the vehicles of officials on fire.

In response, the local police launched tear gas shells and opened fire at the mob, killing 45-year-old Ramsu Mohaniya, a farmer from Amli village, who came in the line of police fire.

Tejas Patel, the deputy superintendent of police in Dahod, was quoted by the Indian Express as saying: “We had taken [Kanesh] Gamara in for questioning about his brother who is underground in a dacoity case and released him the same day. This morning, Gamara’s relatives approached the police to lodge a complaint and when police were in the process of registering the complaint, around 500 people gathered at the police station and started pelting stones. The crowd also burnt and damaged police vehicles.”

