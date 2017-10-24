UK Certain Iran Nuclear Deal to Be Preserved as US Remains Committed to its Stance

Share this:

London: There is absolutely no doubt that a deal between Western powers andIran to curb its nuclear programme will survive despite the US decision not to recertify the deal, Britain’s foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Johnson was giving a speech on foreign affairs in London.

US President Donald Trump broke ranks with other major powers earlier this month by refusing to formally certify that Tehran is complying with the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), even though international inspectors say it is.

The US Congress now has 60 days since Trump’s action to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the pact.

US Disarmament Ambassador Robert Wood said on Monday Washington would “continue to meet its commitments under the JCPOA and will hold Iran strictly accountable for each and every one of its commitments as well.”

Wood was speaking at a UN meeting in New York.

