Reliance Jio’s Free Data Comes Full Circle for India’s Taxpayers and Consumers

Last fortnight was eventfully momentous. Airtel swallowed up Tata Teleservices in the latest episode of industry consolidation, even as Idea Cellular’s shareholders formally approved its acquisition of Vodafone.

Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-led entity strangely representing a mix of new entry with old behemoth power, signalled it was walking to profit earlier than expected after its big-bang entry with cut-rate mobiles and data packs. It is already showing operating profit while established giants struggle to keep customers. It has nearly 140 million customers and more than Rs 7,000 crore in quarterly revenues, and is not yet one year old.

But you should be looking beyond these big headlines at what the saas (established mother-in-law) is doing in this soap opera. Vodafone, even as it merged with Idea Cellular, quietly went to court against the recent order of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that slashed interconnect usage charges that clearly aided Reliance Jio. The IUC cut is being described as both unconstitutional and against the TRAI Act, this is a serious challenge.

And why not? Established incumbents spent years building towers and other network equipment, and then spent huge amounts buying up spectrum. Reliance Jio has spent relatively less on spectrum as a direct 4G entrant with a shrewd strategy that was focused on the long-term future and the complex dynamics of the mobile Internet market. Like a kangaroo jumping over others in a race of goats.

Former TRAI head Rahul Khullar, a respected civil servant with a strong grounding in economics, is quick to point out about Rs 150,000 crore of telecom loans are stressed outof a total of Rs 500,000 crore that telcos such as Bharti Airtel, Idea and Vodafone borrowed to cough up for the spectrum auctioned in the wake of the 2G scam that brought Narendra Modi to power as an anti-corruption crusader. The Modi government itself red-flagged telecom debt in its mid-year economic survey two months ago – explicitly mentioning the Jio challenge.

Jio is cutting into the incumbents’ revenue growth and profits. What option do old giants have but to run into each other’s arms for mergers and/or acquisitions?

Worse, that signals more borrowings ahead for them. Idea Cellular’s parent Aditya Birla Group’s chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is not ruling out share or bond issues. Mergers and acquisitions typically result in more borrowings – and their prime purpose is cutting costs, increasing pricing power in the face of competition and paring debt.

This, dear telecom consumer, means you pay more as you go forward. Birla talks of telecom tariffs “stabilising” at some point. This is nothing but a phase in which Jio may stop cutting prices to woo lower-end customers while Airtel and Idea, as is likely, will go for higher value-added services and/or raise tariffs to keep or grow their juicier customers.

Two things are certain. One, if you are a taxpayer, and therefore likely to be in the higher range of telecom consumers, you may be draining out your pocket to indirectly pay for the spectrum that Airtel, Idea or Vodafone borrowed to comply with Supreme Court norms that ushered in a new regime.