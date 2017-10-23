Opposition Mocks ‘Shah-Zada’ Jay Amit Shah’s Attempt to Gag The Wire

Share this:

Comments range from seeing it as an attack on media freedom to an attempt to keep information hidden from the public.

New Delhi: Ever since an Ahmedabad rural court last week granted BJP leader Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah an ex-parte ad-interim injunction seeking to prevent The Wire from publishing any further stories on the business dealings of his two companies, the opposition as well as free speech proponents have seen in the cases that have been filed an attempt by the BJP machinery to muzzle critical media.

The injunction follows a report in The Wire on the spurt in activity the two companies recorded in the year after Narendra Modi became prime minister.

For the opposition, the support the BJP has extended to Jay Shah – two ministers came forward to plead his case before the media and permission has been granted to the additional solicitor general to represent the BJP president’s son in his ‘private capacity’ – is a classic case of what they have decried as the party’s “double-speak” on transparency in public life.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was the first politician to take a dig at the court order. While addressing Jay Shah as “Shah-Zada” in a direct reference to him being the son, or descendant, of BJP president Amit Shah, he tweeted in a style that made fun of ‘mitron’, Modi’s pet phrase in the first years of his prime ministership – now abandoned in the face of widespread satire – to mock both the prime minister’s silence and the government’s attempt to gag The Wire:

(Mitron, I will neither speak about Shah-zada, or allow others to do so)

In an earlier tweet, Gandhi had accused the BJP of mobilising state machinery to help Jay Shah:

Responding to Gandhi’s tweet, Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani, who is also his direct opponent in the constituency of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, hit back by saying that Gandhi, who was out on bail in the National Herald case, was mocking the court order in an apparent attempt to win the Gujarat election.

A person out on bail mocks the courts. Lage raho Bhai Gujarat phir bhi haroge 🙏 Saal Mubarak https://t.co/WQJI9i1NaH — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 20, 2017

While BJP politicians and their supporters defended the Ahmedabad court’s decision to grant Jay Shah an injunction without even giving The Wire an opportunity to be heard, politicians outside the Sangh Parivar criticised the move.

General secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury saw Jay Shah’s appeal as a powerful person trying to misuse the justice system.

Ex-parte injustice: Instruments of justice shouldn't be misused to gag media, especially when it puts out news reports on powerful people. https://t.co/XO2EaeCII2 — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) October 17, 2017

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, too, came down heavily on Jay Shah’s rush to seek an injunction and asked if he had anything to hide from the public:

They will go to any extent to save Jay Shah… Hmmm… Why so afraid @AmitShah ji?https://t.co/b0x5PPoHaN — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) October 19, 2017

Earlier, responding to The Wire’s press release on the court’s notice, Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Ashutosh had attacked the BJP and its president.

Jay Amit Shah Attempts to Gag The Wire – The Wire https://t.co/dF3VXK38MZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2017

This further proves that AMIT SHAH is nervous and knows his future !!! https://t.co/b7tvA08ivZ — ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) October 17, 2017

Eminent public functionaries also questioned the court injunction and put in writing the larger question of public accountability of people in power, or those related to them.

Anti-corruption activist and renowned lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted:

Court's exparte injunction against expose of Shahzada's 16K times growth, means we ppl can't show that king is nakedhttps://t.co/UmUNDIHowG — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 20, 2017

Public intellectual and historian Ramchandra Guha took a dig at the so-called Gujarat model.

The Gujarat model goes national: https://t.co/x5Xi4nB6At — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) October 17, 2017

Former CEO of Prasar Bharti Jawhar Sircar saw the move as an attack on media freedom and congratulated The Wire for not “bucking under pressure”.

