Four Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram: Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing near Thalaimannar coast in their territorial waters early today, police said.

The police said according to the information received by them, the Lankan naval men arrested the fishermen from Pamban near here for poaching in their waters and also seized their boat.

They would be produced before the Mannar judicial magistrate court and remanded to judicial custody, they said.

In another incident, seven fishermen from Tuticorin district, who were allegedly smuggling ration items to Andaman and Nicobar islands were rescued by the Lankan fishermen, after their boat developed a snag and capsized off Jaffna early this morning, the police said.

The fishermen were taken to Jaffna and the officials of the Indian government informed about their detention.

It was not known whether they would be arrested or released by the Sri Lankan authorities, they said.