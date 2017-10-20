BSF Officer Attacked by Cattle Smugglers Dies

Share this:

Deepak Mandal, the BSF officer, was patrolling the “unfenced” area along the international border with his team to check cattle smuggling when he was attacked.

New Delhi: A Border Security Force (BSF) commander, who was attacked by suspected cattle smugglers along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura recently, succumbed to his injuries on Friday .

The second-in-command rank officer, Deepak K Mandal, commanding the 145th battalion of the border guarding force was air evacuated to Kolkata on October 16 due to critical injuries, a senior official said.

“The officer breathed his last at 11:45 am today. He was attacked when he was trying to stop a brazen smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangla border,” he said.

DG and all ranks #BSF salute Shaheed Deepak Kumar Mandal Second in Command.

Officer breathed his last today 1145 hrs in Kolkata

1/n pic.twitter.com/FNkH5BHxNG — BSF (@BSF_India) October 20, 2017

The incident took place at about 2 am near the Belardeppa border post in the Sipahijala district of Tripura early this week when the officer was allegedly hit by a four-wheeler used by the smugglers.

The BSF officer was patrolling the “unfenced” area along the international border with his team to check cattle smuggling and other illegal activities.

Mandal saw some cattle smugglers and challenged them, BSF officials had said, adding the officer along with his guard and driver tried to stop them. The group of about 25 smugglers were carrying bricks, lathis and machetes, they said.

“When challenged, the smugglers tried to gherao the officer and the patrol party. The smugglers’ vehicle hit the officer from behind and he sustained severe injury to his head and legs,” the officials said.

An accompanying BSF jawan had fired five rounds from his AK rifle to control the situation, they added.

