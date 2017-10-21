Pavan Varma: EC Hasn’t Given Credible Answer on Gujarat; BJP Wrong to Use Religion to Polarise

Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Varma has broken ranks with his party to publicly question Narendra Modi’s handling of the economy, Yogi Adityanath’s politics of religious polarisation and the Election Commission’s decision to delay the announcement of Gujarat’s elections.

In an interview with Karan Thapar for The Wire, the former JD(U) spokesman insists he reflects the real ideology of the party but says his political fate lies in the hands of his leader, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Excerpts.

Karan Thapar: Hello and welcome to this special interview with politician-author Pavan Varma for The Wire. In recent days, Pavan Varma has tweeted, written articles and commented, raising some worrying and serious questions on the handling of the economy by the Modi government as well as policies followed in Uttar Pradesh by Yogi Adityanath. He has also talked about what he called “the damaging and deteriorating social mood of the country”. These questions have raised two very critical questions in return – Is he about to reestablish his political credentials, perhaps change their complexion? More importantly, is he about to break relations with his party, the JD(U), and leave the side of his mentor? We will talk about these questions as well as his statement and the future of Pavan Varma himself.

Pavan Varma, in recent days, as I have already mentioned, you have publicly questioned Narendra Modi’s handling of the economy and you have publicly questioned the policies followed by Yogi Adityanath in UP; more importantly you have talked about the deteriorating and dangerous mood of the country. And in a very interesting article published in the Times of India you have talked about, and I am quoting you “the cumulative impact of demonetisation”, the consequences of the less than adequately planned GST, the youth have been looking for jobs they cant find and farmers have been living under unrelenting agrarian distress. There are a lot of areas of disagreement you have with the BJP government – and yet they are your allies, your party is part of the NDA. So what’s the message you are sending out?

Pavan Varma: Let me clarify two things to you, Karan. First, today I am speaking to you at a personal capacity, not as a member of the JD(U). Two of the tweets I wrote – my party has disassociated themselves from them and said that that is my personal opinion, and I am explaining that to you. Let me explain to you that the JD(U) as a party has an ideology. That ideology has been chiseled and developed over a period of time and its best personification is Nitish Kumar himself. For the last several years, I have articulated that ideology and put it across. On every issue that you have mentioned, I have voiced what I believe must be the JD(U)’s point of view. Whether it is the current situation in the economy, where corrective measures can be taken or there is obvious and verifiable economic distress being felt. Whether on the social milieu, there is, especially after Gauri Lankesh’s murder, a sense that if you disagree you are under threat. These are issues that are above politics and need to be addressed irrespective of which coalition your party is a member of, and this has always been a concern of the JD(U).

Comments ‘reflect Nitish Kumar’s ideology’

Thapar: Now as you said, you have been the party spokesman for four years and for four years you have spoken for Nitish, so when you talk about critical issues such as the economy or the mood of the country, or the reluctance or failure of the Election Commission to announce election dates for Gujarat, are you expressing concerns that Nitish Kumar shares? Have you discussed these with him, or did you take him by surprise? Verma: I know Nitish Kumar’s thinking. In Delhi, for instance, at a public platform, the launch of a book by P. Chidambaram, he said that on the stage, he said that the management of demonetisation was a monumental failure, he himself said it. So I am saying, the consequences of it, whatever may have been the intent behind the move, are being felt in a way that it is deteriorative to the economy. Thapar: Absolutely, and Nitish Kumar has spoken about the consequences, but he hasn’t yet spoken out about the Election Commission’s refusal to set a date for the Gujarat elections, which you spoke about. He hasn’t spoken about the mood in the country which you call deteriorating and dangerous. On those two issues, did you discuss your opinion with him? Verma: I have been speaking for Nitish Kumar on the basis of his thinking and ideology and I can say this to you with great humility that there are few people who know his ideological stand on issues better than I do. And when I am voicing these issues, I believe I am speaking for what I think are his beliefs and his ideology. Thapar: Very interesting when you say “When I am speaking about these issues I am speaking for his ideology”, then you are also saying that when he differs with you at critical points, he is the one who shifted his position and you are reflecting what was his original true position. Verma: Let me say to you now the example that you quoted, the Election Commission. My question was actually posed not to a party – it was posed to the Election Commission because it is always believed that like the EC seemed to be partial. And therefore, if the dates for the Gujarat elections have not been announced and the model code of conduct is not followed, my only question is they provide credible answers. Thapar: Except for, in your point, the general secretary of your party, within hours of your statement, issued a formal statement where he said that the party does not ‘approve’. He used the word ‘approve’ for Pavan Varma, not just ‘disagree’, ‘approve’. Then he added that Verma was not authorised to make such a statement and he expressed views in his personal capacity and this has nothing to do with the party’s official line. He also said that they have full faith in the impartial functioning of the Election Commission. Verma: That is the party’s view, my understanding of the party’s view is that institutions like the Election Commission need to be impartial. If the party has disassociated itself [from] the query to the Election Commission mainly asking for credible answers, the party will, and I will have a dialogue with them – explain to me what is it that I have asked that is wrong or incongruent with JD(U)’s ideology? Thapar: Let me take you back to what you said a moment ago, that I have a firm faith in the thinking of Nitish Kumar. You have done that for four years. Now if in this instance Nitish Kumar doesn’t agree with the questions you posed in front of the Election Commission, then what is the issue? Suddenly you are the spokesman who is articulating his views, in fact K.C. Tyagi actually expressed very different views to yours. Who represents Nitish, or do we just now know? Verma: I think that’s why, as you put disagreed with what I said is because I need to have a dialogue with my own party, with the leader, whose opinions on these matters I know for a fact. I used to deal…

Thapar: But you can’t know for a fact because his spokesman in the shape of K.C. Tyagi said that he doesn’t approve, that these are not the party’s official lines.

Verma: It cannot be, and I will have a dialogue with my own party. Thapar: So K.C. Tyagi.. Verma: And it cannot be that the JD(U) is not concerned about the partiality of the Election Commission, which is the watchdog for the world’s largest democracy. Thapar: So in other words you are saying K.C. Tyagi is making a statement on behalf of the party that Nitish Kumar may not fully agree with. Verma: I think if the party is disapproving it, then they need to explain on what basis and what ideological grounds they are doing so, but that is a dialogue which is an internal matter. It does not for a moment whittle down my own sense of conviction. That question needs to be asked as a member of JD(U). Thapar: Let’s move beyond the issue of Election Commission and lets for a moment look at the fact that you have raised questions on the social mood of the country which you say is deteriorating and dangerous, and you have raised questions on the handling of the economy, you have also raised issues to do with Yogi Adityanath’s policies. Behind all of this, people get the feeling that maybe Pavan Varma is, note my words, beginning to articulate that the alliance that kept JD(U) behind BJP might have been a mistake. That perhaps the JD(U) shouldn’t have joined the NDA. Have you got thoughts that go down that line? Verma: I believe Karan, and I will be honest – the decision taken by the party to join the NDA was endorsed by the national executive of which I was a member. But I never interpreted that to mean that party is subsumed within the BJP, that as a member of its coalition it has no right to articulate its own point of view on matters which are absolutely central to its ideological plank. Let me give you an example – the Shiv Sena is a member of the NDA, and far from asking questions, it is openly critical of the BJP. Within an alliance, you can have questions posed, ideology need not be subsumed by the larger party. Thapar: You are saying a very important thing. First of all you are saying that the ideology of the JD(U) has been subsumed by the BJP Verma: I would never like for that to happen. Thapar: But you fear it is happening? Verma: I am not saying I fear it, I am saying it should not happen and in that context alone the (J)DU must continue as a member of that coalition and ask questions which it believes are relevant to its ideological position – which has been chiseled and crafted in a period of decades by Nitish Kumar himself. Thapar: And the second thing that you have pointed is that the relationship between the Shiv Sena and BJP is the more appropriate one to have as an identity and – Verma: I don’t believe in being openly critical within an alliance. But I believe every constituent has the right to ask the question that it believes to be relevant. Today, either in the context of economics, politics or social milieu, it is a fundamental right. When you become a member of the coalition – you have seen the NDA – the party has retained its identity and ideology and ask the right questions. Thapar: Your fear, at the moment I can interpret is the nature of the relationship with the BJP is such that the JD(U) could be in danger of losing its identity. That that identity might get subsumed under the BJP, and that worries and concerns you. Verma: My hope is that with a leader like Nitish Kumar, that f he has become a member of the NDA, that the JD(U) will continue to assert his beliefs in terms of issues and rights that are a matter of national concern. Thapar: Regardless of the fact that this sometimes might not be music to the ears of BJP, that is irrelevant? Verma: I think it is because there is a framework of dialogue even within coalition partners. Thapar: Different voices must be heard and must not be silenced Verma: I don’t believe the BJP has attempted to silence it. My own party has disassociated itself from two of my tweets which is a matter that I need to discuss with my party. But for me, I voice that ideology which I understand to be that of the JD(U) and Nitish Kumar and I have said nothing which is contrary, for instance on the economy Thapar: Once again you are reemphasising that you are voicing the ideology that is true to both JD(U) and Nitish Kumar. You are once again saying that your questions, your doubts, you concerns are really that of Nitish Kumar, and that K.C.Tyagi is – you are suggesting – speaking out of turn. Verma: K.C.Tyagi, a colleague of mine, has spoken on whatever instructions he has received, but let me give you one example. When I said that the global hunger index in India has positioned 100 out of 120 – the bottom, literally – and is a matter of concern, I was reflecting the JD(U)’s ideology of growth with justice. In other words, the fruits of economic development must reach the poor Thapar: I will accept your position that you are reflecting the ideology of the JD(U) and by extension Nitish Kumar. Obviously I’ll point out to the audience that K.C. Tyagi disagrees. Didn’t you propose to sort out this matter directly with Nitish Kumar, that the position expressed by K.C. Tyagi is of his own mind? When will Nitish Kumar make that clear? Verma: That is the talk that I will have with my own leader Thapar: When? Verma: As soon as possible. Thapar: How soon is as soon as possible? Verma: I think the moment he has the time, and we have already agreed. Thapar: So you have already spoken to him in his time? Verma: Of course, in fact he asked me to come to Patna. Thapar: So you will be going to Patna to sort this out? Verma: With great pleasure I will. He is my leader, why wouldn’t I talk to him? Thapar: One other thing, you have placed a lot of stress on the need for people to be free to express their differences in their opinions in a democracy. In that context, do you think its right and fitting for Sharad Yadav, former president of the JD(U). former parliamentary leader of the JD(U), because he now has differences because of the alliance with the BJP, should he be removed from the Rajya Sabha altogether? Verma: I think Sharad was given time to discuss these matters within the forum of the party. Thapar: And didn’t take it up? Verma: And didn’t take it up, and therefore he crossed a line and was acting in a manner which the party interpreted to be an act of indiscipline and, therefore, within the constitution of the party, they have decided to take action within the rules of parliament. Thapar: But there you have a difference of opinion with Sharad Yadav. Verma: Certainly party has agreed on a line with Sharad Yadav when given a chance to express at the right forum and invited to do so did not come and instead help a parallel rally Thapar: So he crossed a Rubicon and he will pay the price for doing so? Verma: If it is so decided by parliament. Thapar: And you don’t believe that you need to intercede with Nitish Kumar to say please rethink the appeal made to Venkaiah Naidu to remove him from the Rajya Sabha Verma: I will not interfere in this matter.

‘Nitish Kumar will decide my fate’

Thapar: One other thing people have said is that the relationship between Nitish Kumar and Pavan Varma is a very close one and you both are friends and this ‘rishta‘ goes beyond any political relationship. In that context people say it is difficult for Pavan to resign when they are so close and the difference in views, opinions and policies grow large. It maybe easier for Pavan to provoke Nitish through his tweets to expel him – Verma: I am not provoking anyone Karan, and let me speak to you personally, I have great admiration and respect for Nitish, but I believe that Nitish Kumar has an ideological position, a vichardhaara as its said in Hindi, which has evolved over a period of time and in order to voice it, it is important for the JD(U) itself. Thapar: But tell me this, you meet Nitish Kumar in Patna and you realise your understanding of his views is different and you are mistaken and somehow K.C.Tyagi is more accurately representing the views of the party, then will you leave the party or will you allow yourself to be subsumed out of a sense of loyalty or affection? Verma: I think I can’t answer a hypothetical question. Thapar: It may not be a hypothetical question very soon. Verma: No, it will depend on whether Nitish Kumar and I are in agreement on matters that pertain to the very essence that JD(U) stands for. Thapar: Those have clearly to do with matters such as the social mood of the country, such as the fairness of elections in Gujarat, such as the handling of the economy and the impact on the poor, just to name those three. And on those issues, ff Nitish’s views are different to yours, will you stay or will you leave the JD(U)? Verma: As I said, I cannot preempt the answer until I first have a discussion with Nitish Kumar. My own view is as a person who has really stood by the ideology and in the discussion he will really understand where I come from. Thapar: And therefore you will accept the need to part ways or accept to change views? Verma: Karan, let me reiterate to you, right now I am a member of the JD(U) and I work for Nitish Kumar, but within that framework, in the democratic milieu of any political party, there can be, on occasion, there can be differences of interpretation and opinion. I am free to voice them but I am subject to his final decision. And that dialogue needs to take place, right now it hasn’t but it will soon. Thapar: But that still leaves open the question that when you disagree on critical issues with Nitish Kumar and Nitish is closer to K.C. Tyagi, then what happens? Verma: I think Nitish Kumar has the freedom to decide if he wants to retain me in the position that I hold or not. Thapar: You will leave it to him? Verma: He is the president of the party. Till my last day, and all I have said on the issues of the economy etc are those that reflect JD(U) ideology. Thapar: Let me talk to you about certain other issues in detail. Let me wrap up this session by saying you are giving me the impression that you will leave it to Nitish to decide that your views, if they differ from his, can still allow you to stay in the party, or if Nitish feels that your views are different, he will ask you to resign or expel you. This is the decision that you will leave to him – you are not in charge of the decision. You are not going to initiate it. Verma: He is the national president, he will take the initiative.

‘Election Commission needs to explain’

Thapar: Alright, some of the key issues that are a matter of concern – the Election Commission not providing credible reasons for not announcing the date of the Gujarat elections –they have gone public and said the reason they did not announce the dates is because the government needs more time for flood relief and management. Why is that not a credible explanation? Verma: If they have provided a credible explanation, that’s all I asked for, but they have gone public with it after my tweet, I saw it today. But several chief election commissioners have said that even after the model code of conduct, flood relief measures are allowed within that code. Thapar: So this is not an adequate explanation? Verma: This is not an adequate explanation. Give me one instance, Karan, where there are elections to assemblies, when was the last time when two different dates – KT: In Gujarat 2002, but in Gujarat 2002, the chief minister called early elections, that is why the Himachal and Gujarat dates were announced separately. But let me ask you a second question, because people say the Modi government has put pressure on the Election Commission not to announce the dates of the Gujarat election so that Modi’s visit to the state can take place without the model code of conduct. Do you share that suspicion or fear? Verma: If there is even remotely such a suspicion it is incumbent upon the Election Commission to set these apprehensions aside and make the position clear. We live in a democracy, the Election Commission is an arbiter of this democracy and the perception is that there are not adequately convincing reasons why it has not taken a stand in case of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. I will tell you one thing Karan, democracy is not about the ritual of voting only. If there are any external strenuous operations operating in any matter that violate democracy, it is in the interest of all political parties including the JD(U) to assert the fact that the EC must fulfil and complete its constitutional mandate. Thapar: In fact, in your tweet you said, and I am quoting you, that the EC “must not only be impartial but seen to be so”. must And worse still, damaging questions are being asked not just by individuals like you and me but by former election commissioners like Qureshi and Krishnamurty. So has this episode damaged the credibility and integrity of the Election Commission? Verma: I hope not, but if no adequate answers are coming, then questions should be continually asked. Because, I will tell you, what if there is no action from the side of Rupani, the chief minister of Gujarat. He said that in 2012, the Election Commission was helpful to Congress. Thapar: That is casting the allegations as further as possible. Verma: Even if that may be true, if one wrong is done you are justifying that since it happened in the past this kind of a dialogue casts a very poor impression on the Election Commission. Thapar: And this kind of argument is why you firmly believe that Nitish will share your doubts and concerns and K.C. Tyagi in claiming that you are speaking for yourself, you don’t have the authority, this is not the party’s line – is actually wrong. Verma: I am actually completely mystified why the party has disassociated itself of the sentiment which only asks the Election Commission to give credible answers for a decision it has taken.

On Modi’s economic policies

Thapar: Lets come again to a second issue you raised which again matters deeply and it has to do with the economy… In your Times of India article you talked about the cumulative impact of demonetisation, the consequences of less than adequately planned and implemented GST, youth are looking for jobs they cannot find and farmers are under unrelenting agrarian crisis. These are all concerns the government doesn’t talk about at all. But more importantly in a tweet referring to the Global Hunger Index, India’s position has slipped, and you asked who the fastest growing economy is working for. Again, its a question that the government never asks. I get the impression that on the economy you have serious if not fundamental issues of concern, even differences with the government. Verma: I believe that when I raise these issues they are not only about differences but what citizens are going through. There has been a drop in GDP growth because of demonetisation. The fact of agrarian distress has been verified and recorded. The fact that jobs are not being created in adequate numbers which can be certain… Thapar: Except for there Amit Shah 2-3 months ago said famously that 7-8 crore jobs have been created say in the unorganised sector. You don’t accept that. Verma: I don’t believe so because I think the Mudra scheme which gave loans to people to set up bsuinesses – an evaluation needs to be done about this to see the kind of jobs it has created, otherwise you can go out and see, go out of the studio and talk to the young. In fact, people are losing jobs. Thapar: So you are saying the economy is in deep distress and the government, a bit like the proverbial ostrich, is hiding its head in the sand? Verma: I think everything is not black and white. There are some plusses the economy has achieved. But there are some downsides which the government must take cognizance of and take corrective measures. Thapar: But do you know, you say the government must take cognisance of, the government must take corrective measures, but not so long ago Amit Shah said that a little slip in the GDP is “technical” – his exact words. Thereafter, in one of his speeches, Narendra Modi said that he was supremely confident before the end of the financial year growth would jump to 7.7%, which by the way, is a whole 2% more than the known figure of 5.7%. Do you share the confidence of those two gentlemen or do you say this is unwarranted? Verma: The government’s economic policy and prime minister Narendra Modi’s confidence that these are transitional, teething problems will ultimately do something much better us something I can understand as he is explaining the mistakes to his people. At the same time, the question you mention about the Global Hunger Index, for whom the economy is working. If India with the economy that is growing at this rate has the largest number of people going to bed hungry, 94 million, then obviously the dividends of economic growth have to reach people who need them most. Thapar: You are probably absolutely correct, I am not presuming to comment on the statement you have made but I want to point something else out to you – that what you are saying is economy is not working in the interest of the poor. This undermines Modi’s claim that this government has done more for the poor than any other government. You are actually saying that if 94 million are going to bed hungry – only 24 hours ago it was reported on NDTV that a child died of starvation, because the family couldn’t get their ration cards and the ration hasn’t been linked to Aadhar and so it was rejected– far from Modi’s claim being true that the government is working with the poor in mind, that the poor are suffering. Verma: Let me give you an answer, a very short one. For a long time, the government kept saying that GST is working well. Then there was criticism of the fact that it was not working in a manner it was planned. The government came up with corrective measures, at least some of them. In other words, if people don’t raise issues which are a matter of common concern, are we living in a scenario where what the government says is the gospel truth and no one has the right to question? Thapar: And you are saying something as well, although you may be saying it in a tongue in cheek manner, that you are doing the government a favour by drawing attention to the lapses and concerns of the poor that maybe ignored because that is the only way correction would happen. That voicing of concerns is in favour of the government and not in dissent or opposition of it. Verma: In fact, any helpful or constructive or helpful coalition partner should be doing this.

‘It is wrong to use religion to polarise the people for political gain’

Thapar: Lets come then to Yogi Adityanath’s grand plan which he spoke of with a lot of pride – an enormous Ram Statue on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya. In your article in the Times of India you said in times of economic dislocation religious mobilisation will not meet the real needs of the people. In other words the real needs of the people are material and their material needs need to be satisfied, this is secondary. Verma: I have studied Hinduism very closely. I have a book coming out on Adi Shankracharya shortly and you are aware of the book I wrote on the Indian middle class. I believe in the Hindu worldview – Dharma, Artha, Kama, Moksha. The material well being has philosophical acceptance. Thapar: In your article in the Times of India you say it is more important than the others. Verma: When Kautilya was asked – one of the greatest minds of our country – Kutilya has said, Tiruvalluvar has said it, I can quote chapters and lines and say, secondly this is very important. Thapar: Before you get to second, I am just teasing out the point you are making, in fact you are saying that through your interpretation of Hindu philosophy, which is second to none, that actually the Yogi government’s priorities are wrong. Material concerns of the people should take priority over building a glorious Ram statue. Verma: I say build a glorious Ram statue, Ram is maryada purushottam, a beloved deity. But I believe using religion as a means to polarise people for short term electoral gain, if that is the purpose, that’s wrong. Both the Ram mandir and the Ram statue need to be built by the Supreme Court or mutual agreement. Thapar: Except most people believe that the BJP’sthe position probably more now than under Atal Bihari Vajpayee is that BJP is using Ram mandir and statue for polarising, possibly because the economic benefits they promised have not happened, therefore the new election strategy is to separate and polarise the Hindus from largely the Muslims. What you believe should never be done many think is the core of what BJP is actually trying to do. Verma: In fact, as a helpful coalition partner, that was my advice to the BJP and Yogi Adityanath please bear in mind the fact that in moments of economic distress playing the religious card, if that is your purpose, is likely to have diminishing results. Within the Hindu world ,you go to purushottam Ram as the epitome of rectitude for worshipping an ideal God and not for gain. Thapar: I am going to bring back Nitish Kumar back at this point because he as a socialist said you should never use religion for political purpose and you should never polarise and now that it is apparent to many, althouhh it is not admitted by the BJP, this has precisely been what they are trying to do whether with the Ram Mandir or with the Ram statue. Surely Nitish Kumar would side with you and your Times of India article and not disagree with you as you are voicing what are his thoughts and beliefs just like what all of us thought. Verma: I do not have the slightest doubt that Nitish Kuma will agree with this Thapar: But he has been worryingly silent. Even if he does agree, he won’t say so. Verma: That is his choice. I am absolutely certain that Nitish Kumar will not approve of religion being used as a divisive card. Thapar: We have a interesting situation where his spokesman, who was his spokesman, is courageously stating his view even at the cost of upsetting the BJP. But Nitish Kumar himself has preferred silence to keep the BJP at his side, silence which makes people wonder if Nitish has changed his position and we don’t know about the original Nitish. Verma: In the council meeting that took place in Patna, Nitish Kumar himself said in front of the party members that nobody needs to teach him a lesson on secularism. Secularism is the pillar of JD(U).

‘The milieu is such that those who disagree with BJP must be silenced, marginalised’

Thapar: Lets hope, lets hope that is what Nitish Kumar thinks and hope that Pavan Varma is a true spokesman for Nitish and what K.C. Tyagi said is not a reflection of the party. But let me come to the last concern. You raised this in Kasauli at a literary festival where you spoke about the dangerous and deteriorating mood of the country and then you said a very important sentence that Khushwant was shot at his doorstep merely for writing what he did. Verma: Could have, I believe that the foundations of Indian civilisation our dialogue, our debate I told you i am writing a book on Shankracharya the whole dialogue is carried out through shastrartha.

Thapar: But today everyone believes that this government doesn’t believe in the right to dissent. It is said even a BJP MP who tries to question Modi is shut up and doesn’t get an answer. Journalists are convinced and that ministers don’t come to interviews because they don’t like being questioned, the space for debate is shrinking, dissent is not acceptable or even permitted. So you are taking a position your ally fundamentally disagrees with.

Verma: I cannot say that the BJP is against debate or dialogue but the milieu in the country is such that anyone who disagrees with the ruling party must be either ignored, silenced or marginalised. It’s wrong, it’s against every tenet of Indian nationalism. Thapar: I presume when you raise concerns about the social mood of the country you mean the beef ban, gau rakshaks, ‘love jihad’ campaigns that happened earlier in south India and north India and this is a symbol of patriotism. On all these issues the prime minister has deliberately and consciously kept silent. His silence is permitting and encouraging these kinds of moves. Where do you, and now i am deliberately saying where does Nitish stand on this, as you are the true reflection of his views, where do you both stand on this? Verma: I think the prime minister, as he has done in the past, tried to reign in, curb in these elements who believe that they have the right to take the law into their own hands. He has said earlier these unsocial elements are masquerading – Thapar: But the gau rakshak violence has continued and the prime minister has kept silent and not taken any action Verma: That should worry the prime minister, that should worry the BJP and its coalition partners. Thapar: So it should go beyond retreat to actions to make it stop? Verma: Absolutely, action must be taken. As I have sad to you again and again, India is a civilisation which is based on the freedom to dissent. Shastrartha and not violence. Thapar: On the gau rakshak point, action must be taken, as you said, does Nitish agree with you?