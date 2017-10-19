From Iqbal to Gandhi, Rediscovering What Rama Means for Indians

Share this:

Tweet





More

Email

Telegram





Print



Pocket



In the Indian subcontinent, when one talks about the triumph of truth over falsehood, the story of Lord Rāma’s war in Lanka and that of Imam Husain in Karbala (Iraq) have always been a part of folklore.

Diwali, the festival that celebrates the return to Ayodhya of Lord Rama after 14 years of exile in the forest, is a good time to recall Allama Iqbal’s short poem titled ‘Ram’. Consisting of six couplets, the poem is part of his work, Bāng-e-Darā (The Call of the Marching Bell). From Iqbal in a Sufi guise it is a very special tribute to Lord Rāma:

लबरेज़ है शराब-ए-हक़ीक़त से जाम-ए-हिन्द

सब फ़

ग़रिब के राम-ए-हिन्द।

Labrez hai sharāb-e-haqīqat se jām-e-hind

sab falsa

a-e-maġhrib ke rām-e-hind

The cup of India is full to the brim with the wine of Truth

All the p

f the Western world have acknowledged India

यह हिन्दीयों के फ़िक्र-ए-फ़लक रस का है असर

रिफ़अत में आसमाँ से भी ऊँचा है

>

ye hindiyoñ kī fikr-e-falak-ras kā hai asar

rif’at meñ āsmāñ se bhī ūñchā

d

It is owing to the refined thinking of Indians

That India’s stature is even h

e sky

इस देस में हुए हैं हज़ारों मलकसरिश्त मशहूर जिनके दम से है दुनिया में नाम-ए-हिन्द।

is des meiñ hue haiñ hazāroñ malak-sarisht mashhūr jinke dam se hai duniyā meiñ nām-e-hind

This country has seen many people of an angelic disposition Who have made the name of India recognisable in the world

है राम के वुजूद पे हिन्दोस्ताँ को नाज़

अहले-नज़र समझते हैं इसको इमाम-ए-हिन्द।

<e

ajūd pe hindostāñ ko nāz

ahle-nazar samajhte haiñ is ko imām-e-hind

ऐजाज़ इस चिराग़

रोशन तर-अज़-सहर है ज़माने में शाम-ए-हिन्द।

ejaaz is c

i

t kā hai yahī

raushan-tar-az-sahar hai zamāne meiñ shām-e-hind

Such is

cle of the light of righteousness

That the Indian evening is brighter than the morn

n the world

तलवार का धनी था, शुजाअत में फ़र्द था

पाकीज़गी

जोश-ए-मुहब्बत में फ़र्द था।

Accomplished in sword-play, unparallele<

ry

Matchless in purity and spirit of p#> To the Sufi, eternality is haqīqat, or reality – it

u

a<

>of a Sufi wayfarer in the path of God where he visualises his Lord. Iqbal sees India’s cup brimmi

ith th

tern

of truth that philosophers of the West had also partaken of in their insatiable quest. In the second line of the

st couplet, rām-e-hind means follower or admirer of India – in Persian the word rām has a meaning similar to a follower or admirer. For Iqbal, India is a land of sages, seers, scholars and intellectuals; he is appreciative of the Indian mind’s search for eternality, knowledge and wisdom. This is what, according to Iqbal, had made India’s intellectual traditions soar higher than the heavens.

In the poem’s second couplet, Allama Iqbal uses the term hindi (i.e. dwellers of Hind or India) for Indians, unlike some motivated politicians, who owing to their illogical reasoning, call them ‘Hindu’. Allama Iqbal in his Qaumi Tarana emphasises the same: Hindi Hain Ham, Watan Hai, Hindustan Hamara (Indians we are, India is our land).

In his anthologies, Iqbal composed poems on Guru Nanak, Swami Ram Tirth, Lord Buddha, Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti an

waja Nizamuddin Auliya, etc. He saw them as exemplars of piety, wisdom, syncretism, love, compassion and peace, due to whose words and deeds India’s name has been shining in the world for so long. And, more than anyone, it is the name of LordRāma that is worth mentioning. Says Iqbal, India is proud of the very name ofRāma in whom the discerning see the ‘spiritual master’ of India.

Lord Rāma exemplifies to the people of India the spirituality enshrined in Hindu scriptures and it is for that reason India is proud of Rāma, writes Iqbal. He sees in Rāma the guiding light which makes the Indian evening more luminous than the mornings elsewhere in the world – he is a warrior of truth with an unequalled dexterity in fighting falsehood; purest of the pure, with unmatched depths of love and compassion. This is how Allama Iqbal sees Rāma.

In the Indian subcontinent, when one talks about the triumph of truth over falsehood, the story of Lord Rāma’s war in Lanka and that of Imam Husain in Karbala (Iraq) have always been a part of folklore. Be it the Ramlila performance or Muharram processions and majālis (mass gatherings), they reaffirm the belief of people that truth always triumphs – also that truth is always a call for peace and harmony.

If by way of traditional greeting the Muslim says as-salām-o-alaikum (may you be in peace and tranquility), the Hindu says Rām-Rām, which essentially communicates the sentiments of peace, compassion and blessing. However, Gandhi went one step further to argue that merely saying Rām-Rām would not serve the purpose of a sanatani — that ‘God’s grace shall descend on those who do His will and wait upon Him, not on those who simply mutter Rām-Rām’ (Young India, April 8, 1926).

But from the late 1980s, even the everyday uttering of Ram-Ram has given way to the political watchword of Jai Shri Ram, something Gandhi would never have accepted. He had given himself up to the spiritual essence that was the kernel of Ram-Ram, or Ram nam. How could he, who believed in a direct relationship with his lord thus, countenance Jai Shri Ram! Gandhi’s direct relationship with Rama, the epitome of truth, informed his views on Hinduism. He believed, ‘…Hinduism does not consist in eating and not eating. Its kernel consists in right conduct, in correct observance of truth and non-violence. Many a man eating meat, but observing the cardinal virtues of compassion and truth, and living in the fear of God, is a better Hindu than a hypocrite who abstains from meat.’ (Young India, April 8, 1926).

When Gandhi fell to the assassin’s bullets with the words, ‘Hey Rām’ (Oh Lord Rām!) on his lips, it was as if he was in communion with his lord, seeking only one thing – peace and compassion. It was that very LordRāma that Allama Iqbal invoked in his poem.

Muhammad Naved Ashrafi is a doctoralfellow at the Department of Political Science, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh. He tweets at @NavedAshrafi.

Share this:

Tweet





More

Email

Telegram





Print



Pocket

