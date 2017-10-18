JNU Teachers Body Initiates Public Inquiry Against Vice Chancellor

Share this:

The JNU Teachers Association set a three-day deadline for the vice chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar to submit his defence.

New Delhi: For the first time in Jawaharlal Nehru University, its teachers association today called for a public inquiry against vice chancellor (VC) M. Jagadesh Kumar for allegedly violating various conventions of the university.

The teachers body, exercising its powers under the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) constitution, set a three-day deadline for the VC to submit his defence and state if he would appear for hearings in person or through a representative.

“In exercise of powers in JNUTA constitution, the association proposes to hold a public inquiry against the VC for various violations. He is also given time till October 20 to submit a written statement in his defence,” JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai said in a release.

Kidwai said the hearings will take place at 5 pm from October 23-27.

“If the VC fails to acknowledge or fails to appear, the hearings will be held ex-parte,” the statement said.

JNUTA listed charges against the VC and asked him to specifically deny or admit each charge.

Some of the allegations included undermining the integrity of faculty selection process, violation of reservation policy, harassing teachers and denying their legitimate dues, undermining sexual harassment watchdog GSCASH and callous attitude in missing student Najeeb’s case.

Legal experts and eminent citizens were expected to chair the hearings and issue a judgement.

The VC did not respond when contacted for a reaction on the the JNUTA statement.

