Bengaluru Police Releases CCTV Photo of Gauri Lankesh Murder Suspect

Share this:

Tweet





More

Email

Telegram





Print



Pocket



The special investigation team got a grab of the suspect enhanced to the maximum possible level with help from a US lab.

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, the Bengaluru police has released a photo of one of the suspects on a bike, reported NDTV.

The NDTV report said that the special investigation team (SIT) got a grab of the suspect enhanced to the maximum possible level with the help of a lab in the US.

The photo was produced from CCTV footage from near Lankesh’s home.

The SIT, in a press conference on Saturday, had released three sketches of two suspects involved in the crime.

“We have prepared these sketches with the help of separate eyewitness accounts and our technical inputs. We are probing two suspects, although we have released three sketches because of multiple eyewitness accounts,” SIT chief B.K. Singh had said. “I appeal to the locals to come ahead and help us in the probe if they have essential inputs,” he had added.

The Karnataka government had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone giving information leading to the killers, CNN-News18 had reported.

Singh on Saturday had also said that the SIT feels that it is not her writings as a journalist that lead to her murder, but it may have been her activism that could have instigated her killers.

On September 5, Lankesh was shot three times by unidentified men at close range at around 8 pm at the entrance of her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru.

Protests had erupted across the country condemning her killing.

Share this:

Tweet





More

Email

Telegram





Print



Pocket

