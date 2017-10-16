Dalai Lama Set to Visit Manipur to Attend Global Peace Convention

Share this:

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is set to arrive in Manipur on October 17 on a three-day visit at the invitation of the speaker of the state assembly, Yumnam Khemchand, to address a global peace convention to be held in Imphal.

This will be his second visit to the Northeastern region since April this year.

Local news reports quoting Manipur government officials said security has been beefed up in the state capital Imphal for his visit. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told IANS on October 16 that the government had declared the Dalai Lama a state guest.

“We will extend a warm welcome to him. He will be given all facilities as an honoured guest,” he said.

The Imphal itinerary of the Dalai Lama includes a public reception at the Convention Centre followed by a felicitation programme. Officials said he will interact with both members of public and the invited dignitaries as part of the peace convention to be held on October 18. Local news reports said many Buddhist monks including some from neighbouring Myanmar and other Southeast Asian countries are expected to take part in the convention.

The speaker reportedly met the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on the sidelines of a conference, “Tribals of India and Social Issues,” and invited him to Manipur. As per an Imphal Free Press report, on his positive response to the invitation, he “submitted a proposal” to the chief minister to organise a peace convention.

