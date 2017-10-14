Fifteen Accused in Dadri Lynching Land Contractual Jobs With NTPC

Share this:

BJP MLA Tejpal Nagar, who facilitated the recruitment, said the accused were “innocents” and that they deserved a “better deal”.

New Delhi: Fifteen of those accused of lynching Mohammad Akhlaq in Bishahra village of Dadri in September 2015, over suspicion of storing beef in his house, have landed contractual jobs with NTPC Limited, reported The Hindu.

On September 28, 2015, Akhlaq and his son Danish were dragged out of their home, mercilessly assaulted and then left for dead over allegations of slaughtering a calf and storing its meat in their fridge. While Akhlaq died on the spot, his son sustained critical injuries.

The 18 accused of killing Akhlaq are all out on bail, as per a promise made by BJP leaders after the lynching.

Tejpal Nagar, the local BJP MLA, facilitated the recruitment of the 15 youths in a meeting with senior NTPC officials on October 9, The Hindu reported.

The employment offer is part of the ‘Maharatna’ company’s scheme to offer opportunities to people affected by its projects – Bishahra is located in the vicinity of an NTPC plant and land from many villagers was acquired three decades ago to set it up, The Hindu report went on to say.

“Yes, we have agreed to give jobs to unemployed youths of Bishahra. It has nothing to do with Akhlaq’s lynching. Contractual jobs have been offered to many residents of Bishahra because it is the NTPC’s policy to give jobs to all project-affected persons based on their qualification and expertise,” an NTPC spokesman told The Hindu.

Nagar also said that the accused were “innocents” and that they deserved a “better deal”.

On October 9, Hindi newspaper Amar Ujala reported on the decision to give jobs to the accused.

On October 4, 2015, BJP MLA and a Muzaffarnagar riots-accused Sangeet Som had visited Bishahra and had said that he will try to get bail for all accused of killing Akhlaq.

On July 31, the Allahabad high court granted bail to Vishal Rana, son of BJP leader Sanjay Rana and one of the key accused in the case. The 22-year-old was the 14th accussed to be given bail.

After the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay had said people expected that the BJP’s victory would lead to justice in the case.

The body of Ravin Sisodia, one of the accused in the case and who died in a Delhi hospital in October 2016, was wrapped in a national flag by the residents of Bisada. Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma, who represents the Dadri area in the Lok Sabha, was seen paying respects to Sisodia.

Soon after the lynching, Union home minister Rajnath Singh had dismissed the murder as “not communal”, saying that “it should not be politicised.” Another BJP MLA from Dadri, Nawab Singh Nagar, had said the victim’s family was at fault.

