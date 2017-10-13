Group of Prominent Citizens Presents Draft Uniform Civil Code to Law Commission Chairman

Share this:

Tweet





More

Email

Telegram





Print



Pocket



The draft covers areas including marriage, partnership, right to adopt, divorce, custody of child, succession and inheritance, and dissolution of the Hindu Undivided Family.

New Delhi: A citizen’s group comprising activist Bezwada Wilson, lawyer and journalist Dushyant Arora, actor Gul Panag, academic and author Mukul Kesavan, journalist and author Nilanjana Roy, scholar S. Irfan Habib, Major General S. Vombetkere (Retd.) and musician T.M. Krishna presented on October 11 a proposal of a model progressive Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to Justice B.S. Chauhan, chairman of the Law Commission.

The draft covers the areas of marriage, partnership, right to adopt, divorce, custody of child, succession and inheritance, dissolution of the Hindu Undivided Family and the duties of the government.

According to the group, inequities plague the personal laws of all religions, “especially in the context of gender” and unless these “discrimination entrenched in all personal laws” are not done away with, the ideals and principles enshrined in the preamble of the constitution cannot be realised. To this effect, the group has created a draft progress UCC, which it hopes will help the Law Commission draft a just and model code.

In a supporting letter, former attorney general Soli J. Sorabjee, who forwarded the draft code to Justice Chauhan, said. “I want to join those who wish to ensure that any step ahead to bring everyone on the same page must be progressive and enlightened.” Sorabjee added that the Law Commissions recommendations on a UCC should be “far-sighted and progressive.”

Read the full text of the citizens group’s draft UCC below:

UCC Cover Note by The Wire on Scribd

Share this:

Tweet





More

Email

Telegram





Print



Pocket

