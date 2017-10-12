Jan Gan Man Ki Baat, Episode 134: Gujarat Elections And Diwali Shopping

Share this:

Vinod Dua talks about the curious announcement of election dates for Himachal Pradesh but not for Gujarat and a decline in shopping levels during Diwali season.

In today’s episode, the issue of the state election dates is discussed. For further reading, check out The Wire‘s story. A former chief election commissioner has slammed the move to delay the announcement of Gujarat elections.

“By deferring the announcement of the Gujarat elections, they have killed the prestige of the Election Commission,” the former CEC said. “It has been normal practice for years that state elections falling within six months of each other are clubbed together by the Election Commission for the purposes of drawing up and announcing the election schedule.”

