Arfa Khanum Sherwani discusses the dramatic increase in some of the businesses of Jay Amit Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah, with Rohini Singh, author of the investigative report on Jay Shah’s business ventures.

Joining her for this episode are M.K. Venu, founding editor of The Wire and Vipul Mudgal, the director of Common Cause.

