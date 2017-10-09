Accused of Theft, Nigerian Thrashed by Mob in Delhi

Share this:

The man was later arrested and has been in jail since the incident on September 24.

New Delhi: A Nigerian national accused of theft and drugs was beaten up by a mob in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar in an incident late last month.

In a video that emerged on Monday, the man can be seen tied up to a pole, screaming and begging as he is thrashed with iron rods and sticks by the mob.

According to a report in NDTV, the man was allegedly caught inside the house of Krishna Kumar in the early hours of September 24. When he was handed over to the police that day, he was badly wounded and barely conscious.

The report says that people in the neighbourhood claimed he fell down the stairs when he was trying to escape.

A video shared with NDTV belies that claim. The video shows the man begging for mercy while the locals can be heard saying, “Get red chilly. Beat him harder…”

The man was taken to the police, with injuries to his head, face, limbs and back. He was later arrested and has been in jail since the incident, ANI reported.

Africans living in the country have been facing violence and abuse. Brutal racial attacks have also been recently reported from Bangalore and Delhi.

Earlier this year, four Nigerian students were allegedly attacked by residents who took out a candle-light march for a 17-year-old boy who had died due to suspected drug overdose.

In May 2016, a Congolese student was beaten to death in Delhi.

Groups of African students were beaten by mobs in at least two separate incidents in March.

