Read: Jay Amit Shah’s Response to The Wire’s Report

Today morning, a news website ‘The Wire’ published an article titled “The Golden Touch of Jay Amit Shah” authored by Ms. Rohini Singh. The editor of the website is Mr. Siddharth Varadarajan.

The article makes false, derogatory and defamatory imputation against me by creating in the minds of right-thinking people an impression that my business owes its ‘success’ to my father Shri Amitbhai Shah’s political position.

My businesses are fully legitimate and conducted in a lawful manner on commercial lines, which is reflected in my tax records, and are through banking transactions. I had taken loan either from NBFC or Non-funded Credit Facilities from Cooperative Bank on purely commercial terms strictly in accordance with law. I have repaid the loans by cheque on commercial rate of interest and within the time stipulated. I have mortgaged my family property with the cooperative bank to get the credit facilities.

My lawyer has given details of my legitimate transactions to the Author of the website and all questions posed by her were answered with details since I had nothing to hide.

Since the website has proceeded in making an absolutely false imputation in a highly slanted article thereby damaging my reputation I have decided to prosecute Author, Editor/(S) and the Owner/(s) of the aforesaid news website for criminal defamation and sue them for an amount of Rs. 100 crores. Both the actions will be filed at Ahmedabad where I stay, carry on my business and where the cause of action has arisen.

If anyone else republish/re-broadcast the imputations made in the said article, whether directly or indirectly, such person or entity will also be guilty of the very same criminal and/or civil liability.

JAY AMIT SHAH

