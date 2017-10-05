Kazuo Ishiguro, a Low-Key Voice in Loud Times, Wins Nobel Literature Prize

Share this:

The Swedish Academy said that Ishiguro, “in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world”.

New Delhi: If you’re the betting type, you may have put money on hearing a Japanese name announced today as winner of the Nobel Prize for literature. Unless you like very long odds, however, you won’t have chosen Kazuo Ishiguro – the author of seven novels, whose muted style and diffident narrators draw less on Japanese than on typically English manners.

Ishiguro was born in 1954 in Nagasaki, but migrated with his family to Surrey when he was a child. His first two novels – A Pale View of Hills and An Artist of the Floating World – dealt with the lives of Japanese after the war, their memory at odds with their private efforts at rehabilitation.

It was after his third novel, The Remains of the Day, which won the Booker Prize in 1989, that Ishiguro worked his way into the canon of modern British writing. The book is narrated through the diary of a butler in charge of a declining household: Ishiguro famously claimed to have written it in a four-week ‘crash’.

His subsequent novels were The Unconsoled, When We Were Orphans, the multiple prize-winning dystopia Never Let Me Go, and the most recent, a medieval fantasy, The Buried Giant.

Watch the very moment the 2017 #NobelPrize in Literature is announced! pic.twitter.com/7IcRm5Bb2f — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2017

“I would say that if you mix Jane Austen and Kafka, you have Ishiguro in the making. You also have to add a little bit of Proust, and mix – but not too much,” Swedish Academy permanent secretary Sara Danius said after the announcement. “He’s very interested in understanding the past, but he’s not out to redeem the past. He’s exploring what you have to forget to survive in the first place – as an individual and as a society.”

Ishiguro has also been involved in writing screenplays, teleplays and lyrics. Most recently, he composed lyrics for jazz singer Stacey Kent for their collaborative CD Breakfast on the Morning Tram.

“I’m only 50 but I certainly feel time is running out for me in an urgent sense. I never forget that Pride and Prejudice was written by someone several years younger than Zadie Smith. War and Peace was written by someone who would easily qualify for the Best of Young Russian Novelists. It is not that I will not be alive soon – hopefully – but I realise my abilities might not be there beyond a certain age, and I might become like one of these novelists who are treated respectfully for work they did when they were much younger. I don’t look forward to that,” Ishiguro told The Guardian in 2005.

