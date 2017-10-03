Economy ‘Jan Gan Man Ki Baat’ Episode 128: Rising Unemployment in India and Aadhaar By The Wire Staff on 03/10/2017 • Share this:TweetPrintMoreEmailPocketWhatsAppVinod Dua discusses the latest data on rising unemployment in India and the government’s confusing signals on Aadhaar. Liked the story? We’re a non-profit. Make a donation and help pay for our journalism. Share this:TweetPrintMoreEmailPocketWhatsApp What to read next: Categories: Economy, Labour, Video Tagged as: Aadhaar, jan gan man ki baat, unemployment in india, Vinod Dua