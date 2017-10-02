BHU VC Girish Chandra Tripathi Goes on Indefinite Leave

Share this:

The HRD ministry has already started the process of shortlisting Tripathi’s successor.

Varanasi/New Delhi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi, under the spotlight for his handling of student protests last month, today proceeded on leave, citing personal reasons, university officials said.

Tripathi, who was scheduled to retire on November 30, has gone on “indefinite leave”, BHU officials said.

The development comes amid indications from top human resource development ministry sources that the central government was upset with the manner in which he handled the entire episode, including a protest by women students following an incident of alleged harassment.

A number of students were injured in the police lathi-charge that took place on the night of September 23.

Tripathi had claimed he would resign if asked to go on leave.

Calls and messages to Tripathi did not elicit any response.

The ministry has already started the routine process of shortlisting Tripathi’s successor.

