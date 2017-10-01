Mumbai Stampede: PM Narendra Modi Deletes Condolence Tweet, Govt Faces Flak for Ignoring Warnings

Share this:

New Delhi: In the eight years he has been on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted an incredible 16,722 times. One of those tweets – in which he expressed his condolences over the loss of life in a stampede at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road station – has now been deleted but the reasons for this remain unclear.

While the cause of the accident that killed at least 22 people and wounded 36 on Friday is being investigated by the authorities, witnesses say the stampede took place after a cloudburst caught commuters off guard, leading to a huge buildup on the station’s pedestrian overbridge that was too narrow to accommodate the surging crowd.

“My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured,” Modi had tweeted.

Apart from the poor draftsmanship – one condoles with the loved ones of deceased persons and not with the dead – the prime minister was slammed on Twitter for focussing on vanity projects like the bullet train and the Rs 3,600 crore-statue of Maratha ruler Shivaji.

My Maharashtrian taxi driver has a msg for the govt, don’t spend crores on Shivaji statue Instead provide better infrastructure #Mumbai — Rohit Khilnani (@rohitkhilnani) September 29, 2017

Mumbai City needs is basic infrastructure not a giant Shivaji Statue at Cost of Rs 3,600 of Taxpayers. No appeasement politics #elphinstone — Manoj Kumar Sahu (@ManojSahuG) September 29, 2017

But govt’s priority is fancy bullet trains at the cost of lives of millions who commute in ordinary trains for their livelihood. Not safety. https://t.co/hvN6gPT9EL — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 29, 2017

Not enough to merely express regret! Firm action must and accountability to be fixed! https://t.co/LR810EimLC — Saurabh Bhat (@SaurabhVBhat) September 29, 2017

We only condemn & give condolences but what about the lives of the people who lost for no reason. Instead of improving old infrastructure. https://t.co/pv8Rx7g5cd — DigiMonk (@_hyderali) September 29, 2017

@narendramodi no more false promises please. Pay some attention to public safety. Please! https://t.co/Vqi8xmr6fq — Nikhil Nair (@Nicky4Nair) September 29, 2017

Replying to an RTI filed in 2015, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had claimed that PM Modi himself tweets and posts content on his personal Twitter and Facebook accounts. It appears that PM Modi deleted his tweet sometime yesterday morning as it was last ‘quoted’ by Twitter user @DhirajDev at 9:39am on September 30, 2017.



Around the same time the newly-appointed railways minister Piyush Goyal was heading a meeting of top rail officials in Mumbai, after which he announced a slew of safety-related measures and blamed the UPA government for the accident.

Sharing decisions taken today in a high-level meeting on Railways Safety in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/8IQ1d9iKpF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 30, 2017

“I am not giving an excuse, but problems in Indian Railways aren’t one or two years old, they were accumulated over years and were given to us in 2014 as inheritance,” Goyal told the media.



The Wire tried to contact Amit Malviya, BJP IT Cell head, Frank Noronha, principal spokesperson of the government and principal director general of Press Information Bureau, and Jagdish Thakkar, public relations officer (PRO) in the PMO, for comment.

While Thakkar and Malviya were unreachable, Noronha claimed he was unaware of the reason why the PM deleted the tweet and said he would get back to The Wire on Monday. The story will be updated with their responses if and when they are received.

Two days after the tragedy, the BJP governments at the Center and state are facing a lot of flak for ignoring frantic warnings about the unsafe bridge by journalists and Mumbaikars.

While me, @rajtoday, @Santosh_Andhale & @KailashBabarET kept on yelling yabout a disaster awaiting at Parel bridge, 3-died in stampede today pic.twitter.com/XAWkCD6NgS — Varun Singh (@singhvarun) September 29, 2017

#parel bridge might fall with overload or there mayb a stampede.Time for the authorities 2 act.@Dev_Fadnavis @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia — Srideep Datta (@srideepdatta) January 25, 2017

The Indian Railways replied to some of the tweets but in a templated response, which promised action.

Tweets show that Elphinstone-Parel overbridge was a ticking time bomb.

Meanwhile, the propaganda machinery was working overtime to assign blame for the tragic incident to anyone but the current government.

Tragic stampede in Mumbai was preventable if only Bofors money wasn’t siphoned off to Italy. https://t.co/VZA8vMJx0T — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 30, 2017

Stampede at Elphinstone railway station leaves 60 injured, 22 dead Stampede? People should take responsibility too! https://t.co/4IiV2vNrEu — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) September 29, 2017

For whatever it’s worth, the government did fix something about the over-crowded Elphinstone Road station recently. It renamed the station ‘Prabhadevi’ to get rid of its ‘colonial’ name. The station was earlier named after Lord Elphinstone, the Governor of Bombay Presidency from 1853 to 1860.

