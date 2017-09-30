Rohingya Muslims a ‘Threat to National Security’, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Share this:

The RSS chief while addressing a crowd in Nagpur spoke on a range of issues including violence in the name of cow protection and the government’s resolution of the Doklam crisis.

New Delhi: Addressing a crowd in Nagpur on Saturday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat weighed in on the issue of Rohingyas saying that the Muslim refugees in India are a threat to the country’s security.

“We have been facing the problem of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and now Rohingyas have infiltrated into our country” Bhagwat was quoted by ANI as saying. “Wo wahan se yahan kyun aaye hain? Wahan kyun nahi reh sake? (Why has the Rohingya populace come here from Myanmar, why can’t they stay there?) Any decision regarding Rohingyas should be taken by keeping in mind the threat to national security.”

Focussing his address on nationalism, the RSS chief said that the Rohingyas “were sent packing from Myanmar because they were involved in terrorism,” adding that efforts must be made to ensure the country’s safety and sovereignty, Times of India reported.

Labelling the refugees as a burden, the RSS chief added that “We must remember that in the name of humanity we mustn’t forget that our humanity is threatened.”

The BJP-led central government has been of the view that the Rohingyas residing in the country are illegal migrants rather than refugees from Myanmar. It has stated that objections to the deportation of such residents is baseless with the home ministry in August issuing a notice to all states asking them to identify the Rohingya and begin with the process of their deportation.

According to NDTV, Bhagwat also targeted the governments of West Bengal and Kerala, who according to him are “lending a helping hand to the anti-national forces for petty political interests.”

Slamming the growing violence in the name of cow protection, the RSS chief said that the issue of cow protection was beyond religion. “I know many Muslims are involved in rearing and protection of cows. Many Muslims have sacrificed their life in protection of the cow just as people of Bajrang Dal have,” he said.

Weighing in on the economic situation, Bhagwat said that small, medium industries and self-employed businesses make the “biggest contribution” to the economy and thus there was a need to protect their interests.

According to Indian Express, the RSS chief also offered condolences to the victims of the stampede in Mumbai yesterday (September 29). “We all empathise with the families of our brethren who have lost their lives and those who have got injured in yesterday’s incident at Mumbai,” he said.

Speaking on a range of issues, Bhagwat praised the efforts of the BJP government towards tackling cross-border infiltration and issue of terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir and also for its diplomatic resolution of the Doklam issue.

“Just see how bravely and with determination we protected nation in Doklam without compromising pride,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

