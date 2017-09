Banwarilal Purohit to Take Charge of Tamil Nadu as President Kovind Appoints Five New Governors

Share this:

While Satyapal Malik would be the new governor of Bihar, Jagdish Mukhi will take the place of Purohit as the Assam governor.

New Delhi: The appointments of five governors, including for Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, and Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands by President Ram Nath Kovind were announced today (September 30).

Banwarilal Purohit was appointed as the governor of Tamil Nadu while Satyapal Malik would be the new governor of Bihar. Jagdish Mukhi will take the place of Purohit as the Assam governor.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao was holding the additional charge of governor of Tamil Nadu and there had been demands of appointment of a full-time governor in view of the political situation in the southern state.

Satya Pal Malik, former MP and BJP’s national vice-president, has been appointed the governor of Bihar. The post had fallen vacant after Kovind was nominated as the BJP’s presidential candidate.

Admiral (Retd) Devendra Kumar Joshi will be the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in place of Mukhi, a press release issued by the president’s office said.

Former member of Bihar Legislative Council Ganga Prasad has been appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya while Brig (Retd) B D Mishra will be the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, the release said.

