Video ‘Jan Gan Man Ki Baat’ Episode 127: Yashwant Sinha’s Article and BHU By The Wire Staff on 29/09/2017 • Share this:TweetWhatsAppPrintMoreEmailPocketVinod Dua discusses Yashwant Sinha’s article attacking Arun Jaitley and detainment of BHU students in Delhi. Liked the story? We’re a non-profit. Make a donation and help pay for our journalism. Share this:TweetWhatsAppPrintMoreEmailPocket What to read next: Categories: Video Tagged as: finance minister, Jaitley, jan gan man ki baat, Modi, talk show, video, Vinod Dua, Yashwant Sinha