At Least 22 Killed, Over 30 Injured in Stampede at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road Railway Station

New Delhi: At least 22 were killed and over 30 injured after a stampede occurred on a foot overbridge on the morning of Friday, September 29, at Mumbai’s Elphinstone railway station.

Medical teams have been rushed to the scene of the incident and a rescue operation is underway, News18 reported.

Maharashtra health minister Deepak Sawant said that two of the injured were in serious condition.

The stampede occurred minutes before 11 am along the foot overbridge linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban railway stations.

An Indian Express report stated the Elphinstone station is usually crowded during rush hour as it caters to office goers in the Lower Parel area – the former mill district which over the past two decades has turned into an office hub. The station – on the Western Line of the Mumbai suburban rail network – also connects to Parel station on the central line, which, according to a Hindustan Times report, were not constructed keeping in mind the larger number of commuters. “Trains were rolling in and some people wanted to get out of the station, but others were not making way. When a few tried, it led to a stampede,” Akash Koteja, one of the injured, told Reuters. Manish Mishra, a witness who helped some of the injured, told Reuters the situation was worsened as police and emergency officials did not respond immediately or enforce crowd control measures. Sources told News18 that heavy rains led to the chaos and the resultant stampede. Video footage of the incident showed people attempting to climb over the railing on stairway to escape. Piyush Goyal, the railways minister, is expected to land in Mumbai in the afternoon and is likely to visit the spot of the stampede. (With Reuters inputs)

