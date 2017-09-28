Law Jan Gan Man Ki Baat, Episode 126: Jaggi Vasudev and Justice Jayant Patel’s Resignation By The Wire Staff on 28/09/2017 • Share this:TweetWhatsAppPrintMoreEmailPocketVinod Dua discusses the controversies surrounding Jaggi Vasudev and a moment of crisis in Indian judiciary in light of Justice Jayant Patel’s resignation. Liked the story? We’re a non-profit. Make a donation and help pay for our journalism. Share this:TweetWhatsAppPrintMoreEmailPocket What to read next: Categories: Law Tagged as: Jaggi Vasudev, jan gan man ki baat, Justice Jayant Patel, Vinod Dua