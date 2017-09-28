BHU Appoints First Woman Chief Proctor

Share this:

The appointment of Royana Singh comes when the university is under scrutiny for compromising women’s safety.

New Delhi: After protests and the outbreak of violence over the alleged sexual harassment of a girl student last week, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Thursday appointed a woman as its chief proctor.

Anatomy professor Royana Singh of the Institute of Medical Science was appointed the chief proctor by vice-chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi. She is also the chairperson of the women grievance cell of the university.

The move came two days after former BHU chief proctor O.N. Singh resigned from his post, taking moral responsibility of the violence that took place at the varsity campus.

Following Singh’s resignation, Mahendra Kumar Singh was appointed as the interim chief proctor of the university on Wednesday.

An official four-page report by the former chief proctor and the vice-chancellor had called the alleged act of molestation an incident of ‘eve-teasing.’

The report also noted that proper and timely communication with protesting girl students by the varsity administration could have prevented the problem from escalating.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath said on Wednesday that the recent incidents in BHU smacked of a “conspiracy” as prima facie reports suggest the role of anti-social elements in vitiating the atmosphere.

The appointment of Royana comes at a time when the university is under scrutiny for compromising women’s safety.

