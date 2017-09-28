‘Yashwant Sinha Has Shown the Mirror on India’s Economic Condition’: Shatrughan Sinha

Share this:

Shatrughan Sinha, a BJP MP, came out in support of his party colleague after Yashwant Sinha, a former finance minister, criticised Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley for their handling of the economy.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday came out in support of party colleague Yashwant Sinha’s criticism of the current state of the Indian economy.

A day after the former finance minister wrote a column for the Indian Express titled ‘I need to speak up now‘, Shatrughan said that Yashwant is a “true statesman” who has both the party and the national interest in mind.

In a series of tweets, he said, “He [Yashwant Sinha] has shown the mirror on the economic condition of India and has hit the nail right on the head.”

Shatrughan also called Yashwant “our elder brother” and said he must be “appreciated and applauded” for airing his views.

In his column, Yashwant criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and finance minister Arun Jaitley’s economic policies. He had also said that demonetisation was “an unmitigated economic disaster” and the Goods and Services Tax rollout was “badly conceived and poorly implemented”.

“I am of the firm opinion that everything that has been written by Mr Sinha is entirely in the party’s and national interest. Only recently our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that the nation is bigger than the party. National interest comes first,” Shatrughan tweeted.

“Both Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie are extremely learned & experienced intellectuals. Neither has any expectation or interest in being given a post (or mininstership), especially with the next elections less than 2 years away,” he said.

Shatrughan rejected accusations that Yashwant was being “opportunistic” or “angling for a ministerial berth”, saying that his colleague had no such interest.

“I am of the firm opinion that everything that has been written by Mr. Sinha is entirely in the party’s and National interest”, he said in his tweet.

The BJP, meanwhile, has rejected Yashwant’s criticism.

Yashwant’s son Jayant Sinha, the current minister of state for civil aviation, also rejected the criticism. He said “conclusions drawn from a narrow set of facts simply missed the fundamental structural reforms transforming the economy.”

In an article in the Times of India on Thursday, Jayant wrote, “The new economy that is being created will be much more transparent, globally cost-competitive, and innovation driven. Importantly, the new economy will also be much more equitable thereby enabling all Indians to lead better lives.

