Politics ‘Jan Gan Man Ki Baat’ Episode 125: Yashwant Sinha’s Criticism of Jaitley and Bhagat Singh’s Legacy By The Wire Staff on 27/09/2017 • Share this:TweetWhatsAppPrintMoreEmailPocketVinod Dua discusses Yashwant Sinha’s article criticising Arun Jaitley and Bhagat Singh’s legacy. Liked the story? We’re a non-profit. Make a donation and help pay for our journalism. Share this:TweetWhatsAppPrintMoreEmailPocket What to read next: Categories: Politics, Video Tagged as: Arun Jaitley, Bhagat Singh, jan gan man ki baat, Vinod Dua, Yashwant Sinha