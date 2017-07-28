Video

‘Jan Gan Man Ki Baat’, Episode 91: UP Government’s Cover-Up Attempt to Protect Adityanath

Vinod Dua discusses how successive UP governments, BJP and non-BJP, have sought to scuttle the investigation into Adityanath’s role in anti-Muslim violence ten years ago.

