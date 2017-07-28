External Affairs

In Photos: Filth, Deprivation Magnifies Yemen’s Cholera Problem

Nearly 2,000 people have already succumbed to one of the worst recorded outbreaks of cholera in modern history, with over 400,000 having contracted the disease, according to the WHO.

A man infected with cholera lies on a bed at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen, May 15, 2017. Credit:Reuters//Khaled Abdullah/Files

Sanaa: Yemen’s cholera outbreak is so widespread that just drinking water can lead to death.

Nearly 2,000 people have already succumbed to one of the worst recorded outbreaks of cholera in modern history, with over 400,000 having contracted the disease, according to the World Health Organisation.

Cholera, a diarrhoeal disease spread by ingestion of food or water tainted with human faeces, can kill within hours if untreated. It has been largely eradicated in developed countries equipped with sanitation systems and water treatment.

But Yemen’s devastating civil war, pitting a Saudi-led military coalition against the armed Houthi group, and economic collapse has made it extremely difficult to deal with catastrophes such as cholera and mass hunger.

With stinking green watery filth mingled with trash being a common sight in the capital Sanaa, the government is struggling to control the spread of the disease.

Pumps to sanitise the water supply sit idle for lack of fuel, while maintenance agencies tasked with chlorinating aquifers go without salaries and supplies.

Since Yemen’s government took control of central bank funds, it no longer pays most civil servants in Houthi-held lands. This means that most of those working in and around Sanaa have not been paid for six months, ruining the lives of hospital and sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, the parched and mountainous country is in danger of running out of water, leaving its 28 million mostly impoverished citizens facing another crisis.

A dearth of clean water has forced many residents to queue up and fill jerry cans from water trucks.

The United Nations estimates that in Yemen a child under the age of five dies every 10 minutes from preventable causes, two million people have fled fighting near their homes and only half of hospitals have staff and supplies to function normally.

An open-air sewage channel is seen, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen, July 8, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

People collect drinking water from a public tap, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen, June 29, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

People gather to fill up their jerrycans with drinking water from a charity tanker truck, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen, July 12, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

A woman fills a bottle with drinking water at the house of Ahmad al-Sewari, who was infected with cholera, in Sanaa, Yemen, July 10, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

Nurses tend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen, May 15, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

A public health worker sprays insecticide, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen, July 26, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

A volunteer carries hygiene kits provided by UNICEF, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen, May 24, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

Health workers do paperwork as they receive people with suspected infection of cholera at a cholera treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen, June 27, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

A worker cleans a swimming pool at at a health club in Sanaa, Yemen, July 19, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

A view of a treated water basin at a sewage treatment plant in Sanaa, Yemen, May 27, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

Artist and activist Thiyazen al-Alawi paints a mural on a wall of a hospital as part of a cholera awareness campaign in Sanaa, Yemen, May 23, 2017. Credit: Reuters/Khaled Abdullah/Files

