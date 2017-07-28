Nitish Kumar Wins Confidence Vote in Bihar Assembly

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket





Patna: The Nitish Kumar government today (July 28) won the crucial confidence vote in the Bihar assembly.

The ruling coalition of the JD(U), BJP and others got 131 votes while the opposition got 108 votes, speaker Vijay Kumar Chowdhury said.

The trust vote was taken through lobby division.

The NDA had earlier submitted a list of 132 MLAs to the governor. These include 71 of JD(U), BJP 53, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party two, Lok Janshakti Party two, Hindustani Awam Morcha one and three independents.

In the 243-member Bihar assembly, the RJD has 80 MLAs, the Congress 27 and the CPI-ML has three.

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket



