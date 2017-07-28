Pakistan’s Supreme Court Disqualifies Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Share this:

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday disqualified finance minister Ishaq Dar from office after an investigation into the wealth of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, state-run PTV news channel said.

The court also disqualified Sharif from office after an investigative panel alleged his family could not account for its vast wealth.

Dar, who was Sharif’s former accountant, had submitted documents to the Supreme Court about how the Sharif family obtained their wealth that included a portfolio of upscale London properties.

Dar has been considered one of the most influential people in Sharif’s cabinet and credited with bringing the economy on to a more sure footing after the 2013 balance of payments crisis.

(Reuters)

