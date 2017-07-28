Nawaz Sharif Resigns as Pakistan Prime Minister After Supreme Court Order

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday resigned from his post, his office said, hours after the country’s Supreme Court disqualified him over corruption claims against his family.

The Supreme Court said Sharif is not fit to hold office and ordered a criminal investigation into him and his family. The court also disqualified finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The prime minister’s office said in a statement that Sharif has “stepped down” despite having “serious reservations” about the judicial process.

Pakistan’s top court on Friday disqualified Sharif from office after a damning corruption probe into his family wealth, cutting short his third stint in power.

The Supreme Court dismissed Sharif after an investigative panel alleged his family could not account for its vast wealth. Domestic media reported a criminal investigation would also be launched against the premier and his family.

“He is no more eligible to be an honest member of the parliament and he ceases to be holding the office of prime minister,” Judge Ejaz Afzal Khan said in court.