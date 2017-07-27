Jan Gan Man Ki Baat: Nitish Kumar’s U-Turn and Defeating China With Chants

Vinod Dua talks about Nitish Kumar’s alliance with the BJP and RSS pracharak and national executive member Indresh Kumar’s plan to defeat China.
Categories: Politics
Categories: Politics
Tagged as: BJP, jan gan man ki baat, JD(U), Nitish BJP, Nitish Kumar, Nitish Lalu, RSS
The Wire is now available in Hindi at www.thewirehindi.com
To contribute an article to The Wire or enquire about syndication, please write to editorial@thewire.in. Make sure you follow our submission guidelines.
If you want to comment on an article, please post your comment on the relevant story page.
Get a summary of new posts published on The Wire delivered to your inbox, every day. No spam.