Politics

Jan Gan Man Ki Baat: Nitish Kumar’s U-Turn and Defeating China With Chants

By on

Vinod Dua talks about Nitish Kumar’s alliance with the BJP and RSS pracharak and national executive member Indresh Kumar’s plan to defeat China.

Liked the story? We’re a non-profit. Make a donation and help pay for our journalism.

Categories: Politics

Tagged as: , , , , , ,