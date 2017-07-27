NSA Ajit Doval Meets Chinese Counterpart in Beijing

Share this:

Beijing: Amid the Doklam standoff, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today held talks with his Chinese counterpart and state councillor Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meeting here.

Yang met separately with senior security representatives from South Africa, Brazil and India, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Yang separately exchanged views with the three senior representatives on bilateral relations, international and regional issues and multilateral affairs, and set forth China's position on bilateral issues and major problems, the report said, without giving further details.

Both Doval and Yang are special representatives of the India-China border mechanism.

Doval arrived here yesterday to take part in the two-day Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) NSAs meeting being hosted by Yang.

His visit has raised expectations about the likelihood of India and China finding a solution to the over a month-long standoff at Doklam.

Chinese and Indian troops have been locked in a face-off in the area for more than a month, since Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the area and sent troops to Bhutan.

