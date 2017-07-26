BCCI Adopts Lodha Panel Recommendations Except Five Contentious Reforms

Share this:

New Delhi: The BCCI on Wednesday (July 26) adopted the Lodha panel recommended reforms, barring the five contentious ones, at its special general meeting.

“The BCCI has adopted Lodha panel reforms except five,” said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary after the meeting.

The reforms that have not been implemented include one state, one vote; the size of the national selection panel; the size of the apex council and ones that cover age cap and tenure of office bearers.

It has been more than a year since the Supreme Court ordered the BCCI to implement the reforms recommended by the Justice R. M. Lodha-led panel.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court barred former BCCI officials N. Srinivasan and Niranjah Sham from attending any board meeting.

They both are above 70 years of age and stand disqualified to be BCCI office bearers as per the Lodha reforms.

