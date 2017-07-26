Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

Share this:

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar has resigned as chief minister of Bihar, hours after Lalu Prasad Yadav stated that his son Tejashwi Yadav would not resign as the deputy chief minister.

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s comment came after the CBI filed a FIR against Tejashwi, naming him as an accused in the land-for-hotels corruption case.

Addressing the media from his residence in Patna, Lalu Prasad said that he had asked Kumar to sort out their differences and told him that the corruption cases were false. “Nitish [Kumar] wanted an RSS free India.”

Kumar’s resignation has drawn the curtain on the two-year-long mahagathbandhan between the JD(U), RJD and the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Kumar’s decision and congratulated him on “joining the fighting against corruption.”

भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

Thus reaffirming that in politics there are no permanent friends & no permanent enemies, just marriages of convenience. https://t.co/3ewYJQ4Ul8 — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 26, 2017

Reported resignation by #BiharCM @NitishKumar Ji a game changer. Sets example; regains moral high ground; & severely disrupts opp roadmap 🤔? — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 26, 2017

After tendering his resignation, Kumar said he had made the decision in the interest of Bihar, News18 reported. He further added that he had not demanded anybody’s resignation but wanted Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi to come clean on the allegations leveled against them by the CBI. “Situation was becoming increasingly difficult for me to continue. We spoke to Rahul Gandhi, but nothing worked out,” Kumar said.



On July 7, a corruption case was registered against Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi for alleged irregularities in a deal dating back to 2006.

The case relates to the irregularities in the award of a tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri to a private company, according to the CBI.

