Politics

‘Jan Gan Man Ki Baat’, Episode 88: Tank in JNU, Climate Change Fund Diverted to GST Regime

By on

Vinod Dua talks about the JNU VC’s request to install a military tank on campus and how funds meant to fight climate change have now been diverted to the GST regime.

Liked the story? We’re a non-profit. Make a donation and help pay for our journalism.

Categories: Politics, Video

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,