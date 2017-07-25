Sending Yechury to RS With Congress Help Will Be Against Left’s Political Stand: Vijayan

Share this:

The CPI(M)’s central committee, the party’s apex decision-making body, is currently discussing if it should elect Sitaram Yechury for a third Rajya Sabha term.

New Delhi: Kerala chief minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan has ruled out the possibility of agreeing to elect party general secretary Sitaram Yechury for a third term in the Rajya Sabha with Congress support.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Vijayan said, “Accepting the Congress support to send our party general secretary to the Rajya Sabha would be against and not in accordance with the political stand we have been adopting.”

The central committee, the apex decision making body of the CPI(M), has been discussing electing Yechury for a third term in the upper house at a meeting in New Delhi.

The party’s West Bengal unit had passed a resolution seeking another term for Yechury after the Congress said it would supported his re-election, but the party’s Kerala faction raised an objection, leaving the final decision to the central committee.

The CPI(M)’s terms stipulate that no member can serve more than two Rajya Sabha terms. Yechury’s current term ends on August 18.

“From day one, Yechury has been maintaining that there is no question of a third term for him,” a senior party leader had told the Hindu, rubbishing reports that the general secretary and the CPI(M) West Bengal unit are keen on a third term.

“From my experience, I can tell you, a party general secretary naturally cannot take care of the responsibilities of a parliamentarian. Because he (being a general secretary) has to run across the country to play his role. Those who are seeking his presence in Rajya Sabha want it so because he is efficient. It is true that he is efficient, but he cannot compromise on his other role,” Vijayan told the Indian Express. “The party does not want him to make any compromise on his role as a general secretary”, he added.

On his party’s previous alliance with the Congress, Vijayan said, “The CPI(M) had to back the Congress at a time when the country faced misery after (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ran a government of RSS-led BJP for six years. The country could not afford to see another five-year term for that government because it would have even damaged India’s parliamentary democracy. We had to avert that danger and the CPI(M) decided to support the Congress-led UPA on the basis of a common minimum program”.

At its meeting, the central committee is also expected to decide and adopt a clear strategy against the BJP.

