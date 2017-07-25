Mumbai Building Collapse: At Least Eight Killed, Many Remain Trapped

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket





Rescue operations are currently underway.

Mumbai: At least eight people were killed and many remain trapped after a four-storeyed residential building collapsed in suburban Ghatkopar on Tuesday morning, in what the Mumbai fire brigade described as a major incident, according to the Indian Express.

At least eleven people were rescued from the debris in Ghatkopar’s Damodar Park area.

“The civic body’s control room received a call at around 10:43 am about the accident”, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) fire brigade department chief P.S. Rahangdale said. “The entire ground and four floored residential building collapsed. About 30-40 persons are suspected to be trapped”, he added.

Around eight fire engines, a rescue van and an ambulance rushed to the spot.

BMC officials said the building housed a nursing home too, but it was being renovated and so did not have too many patients, reported NDTV.

Each of the floors of the building housed three to four families, according to the Hindustan Times.

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta also reached the spot in the afternoon.

Maharashtra legislative council chairman has directed the state to submit a report on the incident.

A two-member committee has been formed to submit a report on the incident to the city’s civic chief in 15 days.

More details are awaited.

In August 2015, 12 people were killed when a building collapsed outside Mumbai after heavy rains. Nine people had died the same month when another old three-storeyed building collapsed in the Mumbai suburb of Thakurli.

(With inputs from PTI)

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket



