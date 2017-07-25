Tamil Nadu Farmer Protesting at Jantar Mantar Attempts Suicide

Share this:

New Delhi: A Tamil Nadu farmer protesting at Jantar Mantar today allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills, but the police claimed the incident was a case of drug overdose.

Farmers’ leader P. Ayyakkannu told PTI that Subramaniam, a resident of Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district, “attempted suicide out of frustration as there is no response from governments to their agitation.”

“He tried to end his life thinking the governments would take action,” Ayyakkannu said, adding that he never encouraged such acts.

However, police officials said the man was suffering from depression and insomnia and took extra pills last night as he was having trouble falling asleep.

“He felt dizzy when he woke up this morning. The police were informed and he was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.”

“His condition is stable now,” a senior police official said.

A senior doctor at the hospital said the farmer claimed to have consumed some tablets due to which he felt dizzy and was brought to the hospital.

“He was admitted to the casualty ward and his condition is stable now. He will be kept under observation for at least 24 hours,” the doctor said.

The farmers are protesting at Jantar Mantar for nine days, demanding farm loan waivers, crop insurance and the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board by the Centre.

(PTI)

