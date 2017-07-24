Why No CBI Probe Into Bhopal Encounter: SC to Madhya Pradesh and Centre

Share this:

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today asked the Central government and the Madhya Pradesh state government why the CBI had not been asked to probe the killing of eight suspected SIMI members in October 2016 following their escape from Bhopal Central Jail.

The MP government had been forced to order a judicial probe into the incident, after it faced severe criticism, and the probe is still on going, reported the Hindustan Times.

A video of the encounter had raised questions about the incident, which the police had described as a raging gun battle and accused the SIMI men of firing first. But the video, shot by the sarpanch of Acharpura village, showed the police shooting at a man who was not retaliating. It had been reported at the time that the only weapons recovered from the men were knives.

