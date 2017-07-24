Six Congress MPs Suspended by Lok Sabha Speaker for ‘Creating Ruckus’

Share this:

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspended the Congress MPs for five days on grounds of “highly unbecoming conduct” during their protests over lynchings.

New Delhi: Six Congress members from the Lok Sabha for five days by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today on the ground of “highly unbecoming” conduct during their protests over the lynching issue that “undermined the Chairs dignity”. Mahajan announced her order as soon as the House met at 2:00 pm following an adjournment.

She said she was forced to name MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Adhir Rajan Chowdhury, Ranjeet Ranjan, Sushmita Dev and M.K. Raghavan for their improper behaviour.

In her order, she said all these members had torn official papers and thrown it towards the chair, prompting members of the treasury benches to shout “shame, shame”. Furthermore some had also picked up papers from the Lok Sabha secretariat staffers table and had torn and thrown them, according to Mahajan.

Mahajan said all this had happened despite her agreeing to a discussion on the issue of alleged atrocities against Dalits and Muslims. She said she had even allowed the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and a few other members who had raised the issue of atrocities, to speak on the matter. Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar had also agreed to a discussion on the issue, but despite that many members disrupted the proceedings, she said while pronouncing the order.

While adjourning the House till 2:30 pm, Mahajan said that the MPs did not stop despite her repeated requests to them to return to their seats and instead, indulged in the improper conduct. A the pronouncement of the suspension during adjournment, many Congress members again stood up in protest. Congress MP K.C. Venugopal was heard telling Mahajan that she should suspend all Congress members. Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also present in the House.

When the House reassembled at 2:30 pm, Congress members were joined by the Left in protesting against the suspension, prompting deputy speaker M. Thambi Durai to adjourn the House for the day.

