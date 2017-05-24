‘Manchester Is the Place’ and Six Other Reminders of What Verse Can Do For an Embattled City

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket





A collection of poems written about cities under attack, about loss, hope and resilience.

Tony Walsh on Manchester

On May 22, a bomb went off at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England. The attack left 22 dead, including an eight-year-old girl. Poet Tony Walsh responded with a tribute to the city – on everything that made it special and would keep it going.

§

Pablo Neruda on Stalingrad

Chilean poet Pablo Neruda wrote an ode to the city after the Soviet Union defeated Nazi Germany’s attempt to capture Stalingrad, now in southern Russia, in February 1943. More than a million died in the battle or went missing during the battle that many see as the biggest and most brutal conflict during the Second World War.

Translated excerpt:

And you, Russia, you stern warrior

Not experienced the same whether you are now:

And loneliness and cold lying,

Rancor vows … Plagued your chest

Zillion bullets, tens of thousands of cores.

Already scorpion crawled fascist

For your walls, great Stalingrad

In an effort to sting you! .. Where are they,

Your allies in a giant battle?

New York dancing .. and London immersed

In a treacherous thought … Oh shame! –

I shouted to them. – My heart can not,

Can not our heart, no, it can

In the world to live, that looks so calm

On the death of his best sons!

Can it be you leave them in the fight?

Think again! Perish yourself!

We are waiting for! .. What you say something?

Or have you, that on the eastern front

Mountain rose corpses filling

All of your sky? But then a legacy

Will get you the hell! .. Or you want to

Drive to the grave life? .. Erase the smile

With faces stinking mud, blood

Cruel torment? We say, “Enough!

We are tired of your petty affairs,

We are tired of your meetings autumn,

Where ever preside umbrella

Though sleeping in the coffin sinister Chamberlain! ”

Second Front is not! .. But Stalingrad

You can stand at least a day and night

You tortured with fire and iron!

Yes! Death itself is powerless in front of you!

They are immortal, your sons …

§

Premendra Mitra on the Calcutta famine

In 1943 Bengal, nearly four million people died of a famine created by the British colonial government’s policies of making farmers move from food crop to cash crops, and diverting food imports to British troops fighting in the Second World War in a world where trade had dropped substantially. Premendra Mitra poem Phyan (meaning rice gruel) brings out the image of men, women and children on the streets of Calcutta crying out for phyan during the famine.

On the city streets

Roam strange creatures,

Human-like, yet, not quite human,

Cruel caricatures of humanity!

Yet they move and speak,

Like debris they pile up by the road,

Sit, foraging food, on piles of garbage

Weary And cry out for phyan.

§

Sankichi Toge on Hiroshima

On August 6, 1945, at the height of the Second World War, the US dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The explosion killed 80,000 people immediately, and tens of thousand died painful deaths in the years that followed from being exposed to the radiation. In this poem, translated by Karen Thornber, Sankichi Toge writes about memories that will never fade. An excerpt:

can we forget that flash?

suddenly 30,000 in the streets disappeared

in the crushed depths of darkness

the shrieks of 50,000 died out when the swirling yellow smoke thinned

buildings split, bridges collapsed

packed trains rested singed

and a shoreless accumulation of rubble and embers – Hiroshima

before long, a line of naked bodies walking in groups, crying

with skin hanging down like rags

hands on chests

stamping on crumbled brain matter

burnt clothing covering hips corpses lie on the parade ground like stone images of Jizo, dispersed in all

directions

on the banks of the river, lying one on top of another, a group that had crawled to

a tethered raft

§

Sinan Antoon on Baghdad

In his work, Sinan Antoon looks at an Iraq caught between wars, at cities that build themselves up only to be torn down again. An excerpt from Wrinkles: on the wind’s forehead –

3

the wind was tired

from carrying the coffins

and leaned

against a palm tree

A satellite inquired:

Where to now?

the silence

in the wind’s cane murmured:

“Baghdad”

and the palm tree caught fire

…

6

My heart is a stork

perched on a distant dome

in Baghdad

it’s nest made of bones

its sky

of death 7

This is not the first time

myths wash their face

with our blood

(t)here they are

looking in horizon’s mirror

as they don our bones … 11

The grave is a mirror

into which the child looks

and dreams:

when will I grow up

and be like my father

. . .

dead

§

Zeb and Haniya on Lahore

On Easter Sunday in 2016, a bomber in Lahore killed 72 people outside a park, including many children. Musical duo Zeb and Haniya released a song, ‘Dadra’, as reaction to the attack, talking about a city that is resilient “even in the darkest of times”. The song and the music video explore Lahore’s past, present and future.

§

Mahmoud Darwish on Jerusalem

As a city, Jerusalem knows conflict more than most. Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish, who wrote extensively on the Israel’s mistreatment of Palestinians, in his poem In Jerusalem talks about the conflicting narratives, both historical and religious, that shaped the city’s past and present. An excerpt, translated by Fady Joudah:

In Jerusalem, and I mean within the ancient walls, I walk from one epoch to another without a memory to guide me. The prophets over there are sharing the history of the holy … ascending to heaven and returning less discouraged and melancholy, because love and peace are holy and are coming to town. I was walking down a slope and thinking to myself: How do the narrators disagree over what light said about a stone? Is it from a dimly lit stone that wars flare up? I walk in my sleep. I stare in my sleep. I see no one behind me. I see no one ahead of me. All this light is for me. I walk. I become lighter. I fly then I become another. Transfigured. Words sprout like grass from Isaiah’s messenger mouth: “If you don’t believe you won’t be safe.”

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket



