Twitter Suspends Singer Abhijeet’s Account, ‘Forces’ Paresh Rawal to Delete Tweet on Arundhati Roy

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket





Twitter has often been accused of failing to against trolls who abuse and threaten others, especially women.

New Delhi: Often under attack for not being able to curb bullying, hate speech and trolling, Twitter on Tuesday suspended Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s account after he posted a string of abusive tweets, especially against women.

He targeted JNU student-activist Shehla Rashid on Monday after she tweeted a Hindustan Times story on the alleged involvement of BJP men in a sex racket.



Quoting her tweet, Abhijeet replied, “There is rumour she took money for two hours and didn’t satisfy the client… big racket.”

In another tweet, he had insulted a woman Twitter user when she called him out for his incendiary tweets, where he wrote, “You Ms Pak. Tell me your cage no? Will reach there… Will do the favourite pose.”

Sincere thanks to everyone for the support. Abhijit had to delete his tweet.

His Twitter account has also been suspended. 🙂 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) May 23, 2017

The former playback singer came out of obscurity a few years ago by riding the right wing bandwagon on social media.

What is the profile of people who retweet singer Abhijeet? Let's take a quick look. pic.twitter.com/MatwWNiD4w — Pratik Sinha (@free_thinker) May 23, 2017

Bhattacharya, an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a self-appointed ‘desh rakshak’, is no stranger to controversy. He was arrested in 2016 when journalist Swati Chaturvedi registered a police complaint against him after he posted a series inflammatory tweets.

Pure filth @MumbaiPolice he's trying to forment communal riots & abuse rather obvious. Why no action? https://t.co/GqmEM0kwgd — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) July 2, 2016

After being released on bail, the singer reportedly broke into tears. The regret didn’t last long; he soon said he would repeat his words if he wished to.

When contacted by PTI, Abhijeet claimed, “Author Arundhati Roy and people supporting JNU” were behind the suspension of his account.

“Yes, I just saw it. They are trying to block Paresh Rawal also. All Arundhati and JNU group behind this after Paresh Rawal and I tweeted against Arundhati for her anti- India stand,” he said.

Asked if he would take any step to reinstate his Twitter handle, Abhijeet said, “I (don’t) care a damn… entire nation is with me.”



While there is no way to find out what “the nation” thinks, the singer’s supporters on Twitter made #IStandWithAbhijeet trend on the top position in India within a few hours of his account getting suspended.

Abhijeet wasn’t the only cause the right wing supporters were fighting for on Tuesday. BJP MP Paresh Rawal, who ignited a Twitter war after an outrageous tweet about author Arundhati Roy, was allegedly forced by Twitter to delete his tweet.

This is an absolute shocker! @SirPareshRawal being asked to delete his tweet by @twitter. Whatever happened to freedom of expression? #Shame pic.twitter.com/QMrRnha7Zg — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) May 23, 2017

The actor and his supporters in the BJP and on social media say he was reacting to Roy’s recent comments on Kashmir. But she never even made them in the first place.

When contacted by The Wire, Twitter India refused to comment on both stories. It is unclear if the decision to suspend Bhattacharya’s account is temporary or permanent.

With inputs from PTI.

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket



