Indian Army Says Destroyed Pakistani Post in Naushera, Releases Video

New Delhi: The Indian army claims to have decimated a Pakistan Army post in the Naushera sector by carrying out fire assaults on the LoC as part of its anti-terror operations.

A top army official said today that the assaults were carried out recently as Pakistani posts were supporting infiltration inside India.

Additional director general of public information Major General Ashok Narula said a video of the strike had been released. But there is no mention of the time and date of the strike.

#WATCH Pakistani posts destroyed by Indian Army in Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/whrWb0wMfg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 23, 2017

