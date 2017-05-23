British Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man Over Manchester Bomb Attack, ISIS Claims Responsibility

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket





London: British police said they arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a suicide bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22 people and injured dozens at a British concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

“With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester,” Greater Manchester police said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ISIS claimed responsibility for Monday’s deadly attack at the Manchester Arena and said it was carried out with an explosive device planted at the concert, according to a statement the group posted on Telegram.

“One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester,” the statement said.

Share this:

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

More

Email







Pocket



