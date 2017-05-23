iSPIRT Co-Founder Sharad Sharma Apologises for Trolling Aadhaar Critics

Share this:

While Nandan Nilekani praised Sharma for his apology, others thought it was far from enough after he had abused those raising serious concerns about Aadhaar.

New Delhi: Sharad Sharma, one of the founders of the think tank Indian Software Products Industry Round Table (iSPIRT) who was accused of trolling people on Twitter for speaking out against the Aadhaar project using an anonymous account, has issued a public apology for his actions on the micro-blogging website.

On my flight back from the US, I reflected on my recent behaviour on Twitter…. I unreservedly apologize to all who were hurt… more below pic.twitter.com/IinZIg2yi2 — Sharad Sharma (@sharads) May 23, 2017

“There was a lapse of judgment on my part. I condoned tweets with uncivil comments. So I’d like to unreservedly apologize to everyone who was hurt by them,” Sharma said, adding that his actions were triggered by the many attacks on iSPIRT’s reputation and personal events. “Anonymity seemed easier than propriety,” he has said. Sharma said iSPIRT’s governing council was investigating the issue and he would abide by their recommendations.

iSPIRT works closely with the Unique Identification Authority of India.

Nandan Nilekani, head of Infosys and the brains behind the Aadhaar project, praised Sharma for apologising, as did many others.

Bravo, Sharad! I am sure that the indefatigable @sharads will take iSPIRT to greater heights. https://t.co/Vw9eK8VBPX — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) May 23, 2017

@sharads @Product_Nation So much to learn from you, not least about owning up, and being humble — nivi (@tweetsfromnivi) May 23, 2017

@sharads @Product_Nation This is very brave of you Sharad. It takes a lot to own up, but then, knowing you, I am not surprised. — sukumar ranganathan (@mint_ed) May 23, 2017

Others, however, questioned whether the Twitter apology was enough and why the iSPIRT co-founder resorted to these means to bury those asking questions on data leaks and other insufficiencies.

@Product_Nation @sharads And let's be honest? The *only* reason he's even apologizing is because he got caught, not once but twice. https://t.co/yzc24FwVtq — Karthik Balakrishnan (@karthikb351) May 23, 2017

"Thank heavens for not ratting out on us and taking the blame. You will be sufficiently rewarded" https://t.co/9H3mmvQ0hl — AntsyNationalist (@atlasdanced) May 23, 2017

@NandanNilekani @sharads bravo? A thank you should be enough.apologies aside,when are you going to have these fraud activities investigated? this is beyond shameful. — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) May 23, 2017

@NandanNilekani @sharads Nandan, please correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't think you ever condemned India Stack's troll project. So this "bravo" seems excessive. — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) May 23, 2017

@sharads @Product_Nation Happens. But an unambiguous admission stating that you/iSPIRT created anonymous accts to troll anti Aadhaar folks is due along with apology. — Amit Singh (@AbeOye) May 23, 2017

The Wire reported last week that Kiran Jonnalagadda, one of the founders of Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), had alleged that one of the profiles trolling him for criticising Aadhaar – @confident_India – was apparently operated by Sharma, considered highly influential within the IT and start-up industry and a governing council member of iSPIRT. Jonnalagadda even uploaded a video that showed how the troll account could be traced back to Sharma’s cellphone number. This account had called him a “pretentious” person mouthing “highfalutin stuff” and “techno-babble”.

@Confident_India also called other IFF fellows “JNUtype”, “ISISstooge” or belonging to Lutyens’ Delhi.

Sharma had earlier denied the allegations.

@nixxin @Product_Nation @Confident_India I've to attend to family this morn. and can't be active on Twitter. You have my word: I'm not tweeting on @Confident_India @Product_Nation — Sharad Sharma (@sharads) May 17, 2017

iSPIRT said in a statement, “Sharad Sharma, co-founder of iSPIRT, named in these allegations is in the US for a medical emergency in his family. As of this morning, Eastern Standard Time, Sharad has categorically denied these allegations. We will further investigate the confusion around the alleged link of mobile number and clarify all outstanding questions. For the moment, we are prioritising the well-being of Sharad and his family.”

The anonymous account had tweeted on May 17 saying it was not run by Sharma.

Hey hey hey Came back from work and wow I am @sharads sweet !!! I am not him! Wish I was 🙁 — Confident India (@Confident_India) May 17, 2017

