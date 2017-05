Share this:

Tezpur: A Sukhoi fighter jet of the Indian Air Force went missing near Tezpur in Assam today, Indian Air Force sources said.

The Su-30 aircraft was on routine training mission when it lost radar and radio contact approximately 60 km north of Tezpur, they said.

